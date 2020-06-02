Windwood Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr laundry cc payments e-payments package receiving

Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC. We have a small-town feel, but have access to amenities usually found only in larger cities. Our single-story, villa-style Northeast Palm Bay apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Palm Bay near the Palm Bay Shopping Center.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Windwood is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, excellent schools, major Palm Bay employers and easy access to public transportation.



Not only are our Northeast Palm Bay apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Windwood is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.