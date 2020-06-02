All apartments in Palm Bay
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Windwood Apartments

1530 Windwood Dr NE · (321) 385-8188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1530 Windwood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 10103 · Avail. Sep 3

$789

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 90102 · Avail. Sep 30

$812

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windwood Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC. We have a small-town feel, but have access to amenities usually found only in larger cities. Our single-story, villa-style Northeast Palm Bay apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Palm Bay near the Palm Bay Shopping Center.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Windwood is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, excellent schools, major Palm Bay employers and easy access to public transportation.\n\nNot only are our Northeast Palm Bay apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Windwood is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $239-$739, based on application with $100 holding deposit
Additional: Insurance waiver $17
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $330
limit: 2
rent: $19
restrictions: 30 pound weight limit
Parking Details: Off street parking in front of units.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Windwood Apartments have any available units?
Windwood Apartments has 2 units available starting at $789 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does Windwood Apartments have?
Some of Windwood Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Windwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Windwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Windwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Windwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Windwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windwood Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windwood Apartments have a pool?
No, Windwood Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Windwood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Windwood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Windwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windwood Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Malabar Lakes
1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd
Palm Bay, FL 32908
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Palm Side
210 Interchange Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32907
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905

