Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

139 Apartments for rent in Palm Bay, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palm Bay apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1290 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Port Malabar Country Club
Malabar Lakes
1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
922 sqft
Enjoy residential living just off the Indian River and close to I-95, Rte. 1, the Orlando/Melbourne Airport and sunny Melbourne Beach. Covered parking, a community clubhouse and a bark park for residents.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Madalyn Landing Apartments present the best of everything you're looking for in an apartment home. We’re convenient to great schools, fine shopping and major thoroughfares.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
24 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
$
65 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:56pm
3 Units Available
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
$789
1 Bedroom
$812
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
7 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
975 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 08:57pm
3 Units Available
Palm Side
210 Interchange Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Side, situated in beautiful Palm Bay, FL, is located in a secluded, yet very convenient atmosphere. We offer apartment homes with washer/dryer connections and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
581 El Sito Avenue
581 El Sito Avenue Southeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1224 sqft
Nice home totally redone, this is a must see. Nice open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Modern bathroom vanity with beautiful tile. It is a great place to raise your family. Come see not your average rental.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Fairway Isles At Bayside Lakes
630 Morning Cove Circle
630 Morning Cove Circle, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1679 sqft
Golf Course Style Living at The Majors in Palm Bay. Ride your cart to the course or hang out at one of the two pools offered in the community.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1250 NW Helliwell Street
1250 Helliwell Street Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1428 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in NW Palm Bay. Close to schools and shopping. Nice screened in porch in the back with a fenced in backyard. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1478 NW Kaslo Circle
1478 Kaslo Circle Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1424 sqft
Updated home in desirable NW Palm Bay. Nice living room with fireplace. Updated kitchen and baths. Large laundry room with washer and Dryer. 2 car garage. Large screened porch overlooks fenced yard. Tenants must carry Renters Insurance.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
209 NW Americana Boulevard
209 Americana Boulevard Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2599 sqft
Great floor plan in this large 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath POOL HOME in desirable NW Palm Bay. Master Bedroom Downstairs with 3 Bedrooms upstairs. extra Bonus room upstairs that can be used as 5th bedroom. Wood Laminate Downstairs and carpeted upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
931 Ais Street
931 Ais Street Southwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1406 sqft
Check out this great home located in South West Palm Bay. This home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, large family room, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry. Also included in a screened-in porch. There is tile in the living areas.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
360 Rheine Road
360 Rheine Road Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1763 sqft
''CLOSE-IN'' LOCATION NEAR MINTON/EMERSON AFFORDS Convenient Access To Local/Regional Shopping and I-95. Beautifully Updated Home - CLEAN! Remodeled Kitchen and Baths, Newer A/C System, Wood and Tile Flooring Throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
325 Tobias Street
325 Tobias Street, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1860 sqft
Terrific large 3 bedroom home looking for a wonderful family. Over 1800 sq ft with a nice screened in patio overlooking a big back yard.Home has a dinning room set and some coffee tables that the new tenants are welcome to use.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1666 Desco Street
1666 Desco, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Very nice unit, freshly painted and tiled throughout. The kitchen has oak cabinets and a dining area. There are 2 bedrooms with closets and the third one has double doors and can used as a third bedroom or den.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1303 Waffle Street
1303 Waffle Street Southeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
972 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1.5 bath home in SE Palm Bay. Great location. Updated kitchen. Tile flooring throughout the home. Newer roof and AC. Fenced in yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
434 Beauregard Avenue Northeast
434 Beauregard Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1556 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Fairway Crossings at Bayside Lakes
701 Old Country Road
701 Old Country Rd SE, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2034 sqft
BRAND NEW HOME IN DESIREABLE BAYSIDE LAKES GOLF COMMUNITY OF SE PALM BAY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND EXPRESSWAY.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1307 Helliwell Street
1307 Helliwell Street Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2056 sqft
Beautiful large newly remolded home, brand new cabinets and granite countertops. This is a spacious 4 bed split floorplan house with a nice sized yard will give you plenty of room. Tile throughout so it is easy to clean.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1335 Olden Avenue
1335 Olden Avenue Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1494 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home centrally located in the heart of Palm Bay.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1296 Cheb Place
1296 Cheb Place Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Come see this specious brick home on 0.27 acre corner lot. The house has a split floor plan and half the garage has been converted to a 4th bedroom or office with A/C.
City Guide for Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay, FL, originally named Tillman, was renamed for the Sabal palm trees that line the town's Turkey Creek.

Located between Jacksonville and Miami, Palm Bay, Florida is a mid-size city of just over 103,000 residents. The Sabal palms it was named for aren't the only greenery in town - there are twenty-nine city parks, a vast, two hundred acre regional park, two golf courses, and the Turkey Creek Sanctuary. A short drive away are the beaches of Floridas space coast, including Paradise Beach and Park, and Coco Beach. Less than forty-five minutes away is Cape Canaveral. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Palm Bay, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palm Bay apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

