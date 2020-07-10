Apartment List
/
FL
/
palm bay
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:42 PM

63 Apartments for rent in Palm Bay, FL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
4 Units Available
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Madalyn Landing Apartments present the best of everything you're looking for in an apartment home. We’re convenient to great schools, fine shopping and major thoroughfares.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
24 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$956
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
$
64 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1478 NW Kaslo Circle
1478 Kaslo Circle Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1424 sqft
Updated home in desirable NW Palm Bay. Nice living room with fireplace. Updated kitchen and baths. Large laundry room with washer and Dryer. 2 car garage. Large screened porch overlooks fenced yard. Tenants must carry Renters Insurance.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Port Malabar Country Club
1020 Abada Court
1020 Abada Court Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1156 sqft
Move right in this large tastefully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Town home in desirable community of Oakwood Villas in NE Palm Bay. Downstairs boasts separate living and dining areas.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Port Malabar Country Club
1415 NE Malibu Circle
1415 Malibu Cir NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1156 sqft
Fully furnished 3-br waterfront townhome in popular Malibu Villas! Just bring your personal stuff -- the rest is all here! Ground-floor master bed and bath. Updated kitchen. Washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
360 Rheine Road
360 Rheine Road Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1763 sqft
''CLOSE-IN'' LOCATION NEAR MINTON/EMERSON AFFORDS Convenient Access To Local/Regional Shopping and I-95. Beautifully Updated Home - CLEAN! Remodeled Kitchen and Baths, Newer A/C System, Wood and Tile Flooring Throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1335 Olden Avenue
1335 Olden Avenue Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1494 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home centrally located in the heart of Palm Bay.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2920 Denny Avenue
2920 Denny Avenue Southeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1395 sqft
Nice 3/2/2 on double lot in desirable area of SE Palm Bay. Second lot is fenced with large shed. Unique floor plan with great entry that looks into living area with fireplace. Fully equipped kitchen with eat in/dining area. Split floor plan.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
137 Holiday Park Boulevard
137 Holiday Park Boulevard Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1058 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath Manufactured Home in desirable 55 plus gated community of Holiday Park. Clean and fresh interior. New flooring. Rent includes cable and basic lawn care.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
461 Nina Road
461 Nina Road Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1628 sqft
***APPLICATION PENDING***Welcome home to this beautiful 3/2 with lush landscaping located in the convenient NE Palm Bay. The home has updated kitchen and master bath with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Port Malabar Country Club
1431 Sheafe Ave Ne
1431 Sheafe Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
794 sqft
This is a move in ready 2 beds, 2 baths, 793 sqft town-home in Oakwood Villas Palm Bay NE, with private courtyard entrance, and outside storage closet. NO PETS & NO SMOKING inside the unit.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5011 S DIXIE HIGHWAY #A311
5011 Dixie Hwy NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
RHUM COVE CONDO - BEAUTIFUL VIEW! HUGE BALCONY OVER MARINA ON INDIAN RIVER. INCLUDES, BASIC CABLE, TRASH, WATER, PEST CONTROL, TENNIS COURTS, POOL AND BOAT SLIP #28. ALSO PERSONAL STORAGE UNIT AND GARAGE-GATED ENTRY INTO RHUM COVE CONDOS.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
740 Elmont Street
740 Elmont Street Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1419 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath house in Palm Bay. Unique layout. Large Master suite. The third bedroom has french doors and can be used as an office. Lawn Care included. Measurements approx and subject to error. Credit requirements.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2538 FLEMING AVENUE SW
2538 Fleming Avenue Southwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1814 sqft
Large 3/2 in SW Palm Bay Close to Bayside Lakes - Come view this freshly painted and newly carpeted home in Palm Bay. Open floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bath delight. Includes a formal dining room, family room, huge living room, and inside laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Bay
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
16 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
19 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1327 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sonesta Walk
1030 Luminary Circle
1030 Luminary Circle, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to beautiful Sonesta Walk. Rarely available and highly desirable 2 bed 2 bath unit with a one car detached garage. Tile floor throughout, large kitchen, and ample natural light throughout the unit.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Harvard Apartments
635 Short Hills Lane 204
635 Short Hills Road, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1405 sqft
2/2 Townhome with Garage - Property Id: 280218 We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3512 D'Avinci Way Unit 1063
3512 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1087 sqft
Beautiful condo in a gated community close to Florida Institute of Technology and Harris. New washer and dryer (2020), air conditioner, heater, refrigerator, and flooring (2019), recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sonesta Walk
4570 Radiant Way
4570 Radiant Way, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1277 sqft
We are offering this beautiful lake front home for rent.House features extra large master bedroom / bathroom in second floor with complete privacy.2 bedroom and jack and Jill bathroom in the first floor .

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4865 Revenna Court
4865 Revenna Ct, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1438 sqft
ground floor condo boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bath with a one car attached garage. Great view of pond from rear covered porch/patio, kitchen, and Master bedroom. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom. Inside laundry with washer and dryer.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I
3562 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
857 sqft
Unit 1068I Available 07/15/20 NEAR FIT - APT WITH LAKE VIEW AT UNIV VILLAGE - Property Id: 20201 Close to FIT, University Village offers two and three bedroom apartments, situated in lush landscaping with interior ponds and fountains.

July 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report. Palm Bay rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Bay rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report. Palm Bay rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Bay rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Palm Bay rents increased moderately over the past month

Palm Bay rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Bay stand at $838 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,063 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Palm Bay's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Bay, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Palm Bay rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Palm Bay, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Palm Bay is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Palm Bay's median two-bedroom rent of $1,063 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Palm Bay's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Bay than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Palm Bay.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Palm Bay 1 BedroomsPalm Bay 2 BedroomsPalm Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Bay 3 BedroomsPalm Bay Apartments with Balcony
    Palm Bay Apartments with GaragePalm Bay Apartments with GymPalm Bay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Bay Apartments with ParkingPalm Bay Apartments with Pool
    Palm Bay Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Bay Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Bay Furnished ApartmentsPalm Bay Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPort St. Lucie, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FL
    Rockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLStuart, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FL
    Sebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Port Malabar Country Club

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
    Valencia College