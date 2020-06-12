Apartment List
/
FL
/
palm bay
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM

117 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Bay, FL

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
1290 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:00pm
$
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1356 sqft
Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1546 Paley Circle Southeast
1546 Paley Circle Southeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1296 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3000 Garden Terrace NE
3000 Garden Terrace Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
New kitchen cabinets and counters,3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot with big backyard - New kitchen cabinets and counters. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot with big backyard with chain link fence. Must have good rental history, make 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2696 Elm Drive NE
2696 Elm Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
Palm Bay House - Property Id: 241769 Well maintained 4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home located on the beautiful Turkey Creek, with direct water access to the Indian River.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1117 Goldenrod Circle NE
1117 Goldenrod Circle Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1733 sqft
1117 Goldenrod Circle NE Available 06/14/20 Bermuda Walk - three bedroom 2 bath one car garage - Great two story townhouse located in Bemuda Walk in NE Palm Bay.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
194 Bamboo Ave SE
194 Bamboo Avenue Southeast, Palm Bay, FL
- (RLNE5814544)

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2215 Fallon Blvd NE
2215 Fallon Boulevard Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2161 sqft
Fallon House - Property Id: 289032 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent. Nice home situated on .33 of an acre and completely remodeled! Nestled in desirable Northeast Palm Bay area close to Turkey Creek.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
788 Rostock Cir NW
788 Rostock Circle Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1968 sqft
Palm Bay Home for Rent - Property Id: 288820 Lot Size: 0.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1724 Taymouth St NW
1724 Taymouth Street Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2020 sqft
1724 Taymouth St NW Available 08/01/20 NW Palm Bay with city water!! - Beautiful and well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home with separate formal living, dining, and large family room, spacious and open kitchen with lots of cabinets,

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
800 Grandeur St SE
800 Grandeur Street Southeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1978 sqft
Beautiful, almost new home is spacious and with lots of upgrades. Large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer. There is tile throughout the living spaces and carpets in the bedroom.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1240 Goode Dr NE
1240 Goode Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
Newly updated immaculate 4 bedroom 3 bath home home and ready for immediate occupancy. This beautiful Palm Bay home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, formal living and dining areas and an attached 2 car garage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Fairway Crossings at Bayside Lakes
1 Unit Available
701 Old Country Road
701 Old Country Rd SE, Palm Bay, FL
BRAND NEW HOME IN DESIREABLE BAYSIDE LAKES GOLF COMMUNITY OF SE PALM BAY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND EXPRESSWAY.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4955 Dixie Highway
4955 Dixie Highway, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2159 sqft
Enjoy Breathtaking views from this 7th floor direct riverfront condo in one of the nicest buildings in the area. If your someone that prefers the finer things in life and you like quality.. Look no further.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1398 Heide Avenue
1398 Heide Avenue Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1268 sqft
CUTE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN NW PALM BAY. TILE THROUGHOUT HOME. GALLEY KITCHEN. INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM. OPEN PARKING. SLIDERS TO BACK PATIO NOT COVERED OVERLOOKING BIG BACKYARD. VERY PRIVATE LOCATED AT THE END OF A DEAD END STREET.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3257 Terkelson Avenue
3257 Terkelson Avenue, Palm Bay, FL
The home is ready for occupancy, the furnishings are available for purchasing.Easy to show.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Bayside Lakes
1 Unit Available
1988 Muirfield Way
1988 Muirfield Way, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1896 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Gorgeous town home on the pristine Majors Golf Course offering golfing and a clubhouse with impressive dining and vibrant entertainment events! This pretty home has a $16k custom designed 390 sq. ft.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
795 Huntington Street
795 Huntington Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1725 sqft
Newly renovated LOCKMAR home on corner lot with city water! Tax records show less square footage due to the new central AC system putting the Florida room under air for a total of 2064 square feet of living space.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
299 Hawthorne Lane
299 Hawthorne Lane Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
Ready Now! This beautiful 4BR 2 BA 2 Car Garage home features spacious open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, indoor laundry, open living room space and located in a convenient area.Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and parks.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1281 Emerson Drive
1281 Emerson Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1184 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with updated kitchen, granite counter tops, completed titled. With split floor plan, screen in porch. This property is conveniently located close to Malabar Rd.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1335 Olden Avenue
1335 Olden Avenue Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1494 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home centrally located in the heart of Palm Bay.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1781 Biddle Street
1781 Biddle Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2083 sqft
AMAZING FIND... Large Spacious 3/2 Home with Huge Fenced Yard! This Home Has Much To Offer... Beautiful 42'' Cabinets and Granite in Kitchen, Tile and Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout, Big Built-In Terrarium Feature, Picturesque Pond at Entry...

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Fairway Isles At Bayside Lakes
1 Unit Available
630 Morning Cove Circle
630 Morning Cove Circle, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1679 sqft
Golf Course Style Living at The Majors in Palm Bay. Ride your cart to the course or hang out at one of the two pools offered in the community.

June 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report. Palm Bay rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Bay rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report. Palm Bay rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Bay rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Palm Bay rent trends were flat over the past month

Palm Bay rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Palm Bay stand at $835 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,059 for a two-bedroom. Palm Bay's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Bay, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Palm Bay rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Palm Bay, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Palm Bay is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Palm Bay's median two-bedroom rent of $1,059 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Palm Bay.
    • While Palm Bay's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Bay than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Palm Bay.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Palm Bay 1 BedroomsPalm Bay 2 BedroomsPalm Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Bay 3 BedroomsPalm Bay Apartments with Balcony
    Palm Bay Apartments with GaragePalm Bay Apartments with GymPalm Bay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Bay Apartments with ParkingPalm Bay Apartments with Pool
    Palm Bay Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Bay Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Bay Furnished ApartmentsPalm Bay Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPort St. Lucie, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FL
    Rockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLStuart, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FL
    Sebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Port Malabar Country Club

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
    Valencia College