Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Palm Bay, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palm Bay renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
$
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1290 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$954
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1356 sqft
Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Madalyn Landing Apartments present the best of everything you're looking for in an apartment home. We’re convenient to great schools, fine shopping and major thoroughfares.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just
Results within 1 mile of Palm Bay
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
12 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1327 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
5 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3522 D Avinci Way
3522 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
892 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the University Village apartment complex right next to FIT. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Master bedroom has walk in closet.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3955 Almeida Court
3955 Almeida Court, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
This 2 story unit offers a fully appliance kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of extra cabinet space. Master bedroom is located on the first floor with 3 additional bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
105 Colibri Way
105 Colibri Way, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Located in Cypress Springs, this 2 story unit offers a fully appliance kitchen with lots of cabinet space and easy care appliances. The master suite is located on the first floor with 2 additional bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3512 D'Avinci Way 3038E
3512 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
857 sqft
Unit 3038E Available 07/15/20 Close to beaches & Downtown - 2/2 - Property Id: 20195 Close to FIT, University Village offers two and three bedroom apartments, situated in lush landscaping with interior ponds and fountains.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S
3542 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1140 sqft
Unit 2056S Available 06/19/20 NEAR FIT - UNIVERSITY VILLAGE - Property Id: 21172 Close to FIT, University Village offers two and three bedroom apartments, situated in lush landscaping with interior ponds and fountains.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harvard Apartments
1 Unit Available
680 Short Hills Ln 102
680 Short Hills Road, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1415 sqft
2/2 Upgraded Townhome with Garage - Property Id: 137283 We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Bay
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
17 Units Available
Marisol at Vierra
2439 Casona Lane, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,073
1380 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, air conditioning, walk-in closets, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes yoga classes, pool and parking. Great location for commuters; close to I-95 and the Brevard Zoo.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
3 Units Available
Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside at Greenboro in West Melbourne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$998
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off 192, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer amenities like full-size washers and dryers, private entries, covered patios and balconies, resort-style swimming pools, and lots of green space. Apartments also offer panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 11 at 02:58pm
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1369 sqft
Right on the water. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, wood flooring, and walk-in closets. Near Highway 192 and I-95. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, tennis courts and fitness center.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Cannova Park
1 Unit Available
119
119 Hollywood Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
900 sqft
Great 1 bed/ 1 bath First floor pool view complete furnished apartment with all utilities. Electricity paid by the bill with one month lease. Great amenities pool, gym, parking in the property. Good for relocation, vacation

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Cannova Park
1 Unit Available
160
160 Hollywood Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
3/2 furnished apartment First floor lake view Located west of I75 in Miramar . Includes utility except electricity. Great for students, relocation, vacation .

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
79
79 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
810 sqft
Large 1B / 1B. Move-in Ready. Completely remodeled. Wood kitchen cabinets, tiled flooring in common areas, wood flooring in bedrooms. Open balcony. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Assigned parking. Water is included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
310 Tortuga Way
310 Tortuga Way, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3099 sqft
Don't miss this grand home. Over 3,000 sq ft! Brand new granite in kitchen,new wood like tile floors. All rooms are large. 4 big bedrooms plus a loft and a 13 x 13.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
630 Greenwood Village Boulevard
630 Greenwood Village Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1420 sqft
6 MONTH LEASE ONLY!!! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL APPLIANCES, TV/DVR, ETC. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom PLUS Den, PLUS Loft With Beamed/Cathedral Ceilings, Skylights, Screened Balcony - Overlooking Tennis Courts and Pool.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
925 N Highway A1a
925 N Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE BEACH IS CALLING YOU! Come see this incredible condo located in the heart of Indialantic! Beautiful ocean view from this corner unit featuring 2 large bedrooms / 2 bathrooms / 1 large garage space.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Putnam Park
1 Unit Available
3044 SEA PLANE LANE
3044 Sea Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1539 sqft
RARE LONG-TERM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY AT MARGARITAVILLE RESORT ORLANDO!! FULLY FURNISHED COTTAGE 1539-C Model (Floor Plan attached).
City Guide for Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay, FL, originally named Tillman, was renamed for the Sabal palm trees that line the town's Turkey Creek.

Located between Jacksonville and Miami, Palm Bay, Florida is a mid-size city of just over 103,000 residents. The Sabal palms it was named for aren't the only greenery in town - there are twenty-nine city parks, a vast, two hundred acre regional park, two golf courses, and the Turkey Creek Sanctuary. A short drive away are the beaches of Floridas space coast, including Paradise Beach and Park, and Coco Beach. Less than forty-five minutes away is Cape Canaveral. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Palm Bay, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palm Bay renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

