45 Apartments for rent in Palm Bay, FL with gym

Palm Bay, FL, originally named Tillman, was renamed for the Sabal palm trees that line the town's Turkey Creek.

Located between Jacksonville and Miami, Palm Bay, Florida is a mid-size city of just over 103,000 residents. The Sabal palms it was named for aren't the only greenery in town - there are twenty-nine city parks, a vast, two hundred acre regional park, two golf courses, and the Turkey Creek Sanctuary. A short drive away are the beaches of Floridas space coast, including Paradise Beach and Park, and Coco Beach. Less than forty-five minutes away is Cape Canaveral. See more