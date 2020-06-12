Apartment List
/
FL
/
palm bay
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM

87 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Palm Bay, FL

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
$
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1169 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
4 Units Available
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
935 sqft
Madalyn Landing Apartments present the best of everything you're looking for in an apartment home. We’re convenient to great schools, fine shopping and major thoroughfares.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Port Malabar Country Club
9 Units Available
Malabar Lakes
1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
922 sqft
Enjoy residential living just off the Indian River and close to I-95, Rte. 1, the Orlando/Melbourne Airport and sunny Melbourne Beach. Covered parking, a community clubhouse and a bark park for residents.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
2100 Forest Knoll Drive
2100 Forest Knoll Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1069 sqft
In this gated community we have a two bedroom two full bath condo upstairs unit with balcony overlooking the community has an inground pool, barbeques and patio tables. master bedroom has a walk in closet plus a regular closet for loads of storage sp

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Palm Bay Colony
1 Unit Available
1943 Seagrape Street
1943 Sea Grapes Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1237 sqft
Located in a wonderful 55+ community, this lovely, immaculate TURN-KEY home is located on a quiet corner lot that backs up to a wooded landscape.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1395 NW Gimlet Street
1395 Gimlet Street Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW CARPET, NEW FRIG

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
137 Holiday Park Boulevard
137 Holiday Park Boulevard Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1058 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath Manufactured Home in desirable 55 plus gated community of Holiday Park. Clean and fresh interior. New flooring. Rent includes cable and basic lawn care.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
1441 Sheafe Avenue
1441 Sheafe Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
793 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom, 2 Bath unit with nice courtyard area. to enjoy Florida weather. Kitchen opens to living area with breakfast bar. Stack-able washer and dryer (not Warranted). Great location in NE Palm Bay, close to everything.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Tillman
1 Unit Available
3011 Kirkland Road
3011 Kirkland Road Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1060 sqft
Stunning, Contemporary, Ground Floor Level condo unit. Recently remodeled! Kitchen, flooring, fixtures, AC, and water heater. Screened porch with storage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
1020 Abada Court
1020 Abada Court Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1156 sqft
Move right in this large tastefully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Town home in desirable community of Oakwood Villas in NE Palm Bay. Downstairs boasts separate living and dining areas.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1289 Goldenrod Circle
1289 Goldenrod Circle Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
977 sqft
Sought after Bermuda Walk, tucked away in a beautiful community with an amazing community pool for your enjoyment, tiled floors, eat-in kitchen, screened in patio along the back.Two nice sized bedrooms with walk-in closets.NO PETS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
1648 Sunny Brook Lane
1648 Sunny Brook Lane, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
862 sqft
BACK ON THE MARKET, tenant cancelled because king size bedroom set won't fit. Great opportunity to live in this cute two bedroom unit on the first floor in the desirable community of Country Gardens. Updated unit, with tile floors throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
1673 Ricardo Street Southeast, Palm Bay, FL, United States - 1
1673 Ricardo Street Southeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Duplex. Two bedroom, Two bathroom with one car garage! Spacious back yard in a neighborhood with frequent new developments. City water installed! New Nest thermostat, appliances and ceiling fans.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Bay
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1085 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
5 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
632 Cedar Side Circle
632 Cedar Side Circle Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1486 sqft
Immaculate End unit Condo located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Cedar Side subdivision. This 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3522 D Avinci Way
3522 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
892 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the University Village apartment complex right next to FIT. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Master bedroom has walk in closet.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4870 Lake Waterford Way
4870 Lake Waterford Way West, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1525 sqft
Great waterfront view from this 2 bedroom 3 bath condo with possible additional bedroom and private bath in a spacious loft area. Definitely can be used as a guest area.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Crane Cliffs
1 Unit Available
1208 E River Drive
1208 River Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1778 sqft
Waterfront lifestyle and a Boater Paradise in the harbor waiting for you! Gated condo community located in Captains Cove in Melbourne.

1 of 6

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
3512 D'Avinci Way 3038E
3512 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
857 sqft
Unit 3038E Available 07/15/20 Close to beaches & Downtown - 2/2 - Property Id: 20195 Close to FIT, University Village offers two and three bedroom apartments, situated in lush landscaping with interior ponds and fountains.

1 of 7

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Harvard Apartments
1 Unit Available
635 Short Hills Lane 204
635 Short Hills Road, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1405 sqft
2/2 Townhome with Garage - Property Id: 280218 We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Bay
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
12 Units Available
Marisol at Vierra
2439 Casona Lane, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1222 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, air conditioning, walk-in closets, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes yoga classes, pool and parking. Great location for commuters; close to I-95 and the Brevard Zoo.

June 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report. Palm Bay rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Bay rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report. Palm Bay rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Bay rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Palm Bay rent trends were flat over the past month

Palm Bay rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Palm Bay stand at $835 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,059 for a two-bedroom. Palm Bay's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Bay, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Palm Bay rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Palm Bay, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Palm Bay is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Palm Bay's median two-bedroom rent of $1,059 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Palm Bay.
    • While Palm Bay's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Bay than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Palm Bay.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Palm Bay 1 BedroomsPalm Bay 2 BedroomsPalm Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Bay 3 BedroomsPalm Bay Apartments with Balcony
    Palm Bay Apartments with GaragePalm Bay Apartments with GymPalm Bay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Bay Apartments with ParkingPalm Bay Apartments with Pool
    Palm Bay Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Bay Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Bay Furnished ApartmentsPalm Bay Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPort St. Lucie, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FL
    Rockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLStuart, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FL
    Sebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Port Malabar Country Club

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
    Valencia College