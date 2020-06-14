Apartment List
41 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Bay, FL

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
876 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Port Malabar Country Club
9 Units Available
Malabar Lakes
1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,172
720 sqft
Enjoy residential living just off the Indian River and close to I-95, Rte. 1, the Orlando/Melbourne Airport and sunny Melbourne Beach. Covered parking, a community clubhouse and a bark park for residents.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
$
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
29 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$954
664 sqft
Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:14pm
7 Units Available
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$789
Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Side
210 Interchange Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$853
Palm Side, situated in beautiful Palm Bay, FL, is located in a secluded, yet very convenient atmosphere. We offer apartment homes with washer/dryer connections and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
Madalyn Landing Apartments present the best of everything you're looking for in an apartment home. We’re convenient to great schools, fine shopping and major thoroughfares.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
2 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
728 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
4614 Overlook Drive
4614 Overlook Drive, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
672 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome across from the Indian River off US1. Upgraded vinyl ''wood look'' flooring on the first floor and carpet on the second floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
901 Sonesta Avenue
901 Sanesta Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
825 sqft
Come take a look at this lovely one bedroom, ground floor unit. Close to I95, shopping, restaurants. Features of this property include a living room, with dining area, stackable washer & dryer, screened porch area and community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Bay
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
5 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
605 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
2421 Stone Street
2421 Stone Street, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
482 sqft
MOVE IN READY! This unit is income qualified, if occupied by 1 individual, the income limit is $38,750 and for 2 people the limit is $44,300.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Bay
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
19 Units Available
Marisol at Vierra
2439 Casona Lane, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
723 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, air conditioning, walk-in closets, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes yoga classes, pool and parking. Great location for commuters; close to I-95 and the Brevard Zoo.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
3 Units Available
Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside at Greenboro in West Melbourne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$998
650 sqft
Just off 192, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer amenities like full-size washers and dryers, private entries, covered patios and balconies, resort-style swimming pools, and lots of green space. Apartments also offer panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 11 at 02:58pm
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
Right on the water. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, wood flooring, and walk-in closets. Near Highway 192 and I-95. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, tennis courts and fitness center.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Cannova Park
1 Unit Available
119
119 Hollywood Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
900 sqft
Great 1 bed/ 1 bath First floor pool view complete furnished apartment with all utilities. Electricity paid by the bill with one month lease. Great amenities pool, gym, parking in the property. Good for relocation, vacation

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
79
79 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
810 sqft
Large 1B / 1B. Move-in Ready. Completely remodeled. Wood kitchen cabinets, tiled flooring in common areas, wood flooring in bedrooms. Open balcony. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Assigned parking. Water is included.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
1209 E New Haven Avenue
1209 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
668 sqft
Available August 1, 2020 This unit has Picturesque views of Crane Creek in charming and quaint Historic Downtown Melbourne with tons of restaurants, art galleries, pubs, a theater and stores! There is an easy walk over the causeway to the Atlantic

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
1801 Pine Street
1801 Pine Street, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
This is a very unique apartment , one bedroom one bath plus loft. It is close to Downtown Village.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Indian River Bluff
1 Unit Available
20 E Avenue B Avenue
20 East Avenue B, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Quiet 1 bedroom with 1 bath on ground floor. Water is included in rent. Coin laundry available on-site.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Palm Gardens
1 Unit Available
2100 Franklin Street
2100 South Franklin Street, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
463 sqft
Want to enjoy the downtown Melbourne lifestyle? You'll love this charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment close enough to walk! Fully renovated with new windows, bathroom and kitchen for you to enjoy.
Results within 10 miles of Palm Bay
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$927
700 sqft
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.

June 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report. Palm Bay rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Bay rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Palm Bay rent trends were flat over the past month

Palm Bay rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Palm Bay stand at $835 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,059 for a two-bedroom. Palm Bay's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Bay, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Palm Bay rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Palm Bay, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Palm Bay is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Palm Bay's median two-bedroom rent of $1,059 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Palm Bay.
    • While Palm Bay's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Bay than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Palm Bay.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

