Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill media room yoga

Imagine a life where a lakefront doubles as your front yard, world-class theaters, shops, and restaurants are a simple stroll away, and your everyday life rivals a resort-style one. At Modera Central, you don't just have to imagine it- we invite you to experience it.



This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location. Situated in one of the nation's top art districts, you'll be within a casual stroll to numerous galleries, live music venues and entertainment opportunities. Business on the brain? Downtown Orlando's Central Business District puts you front and center to the area's finest finance, government and commerce. And don't worry, those everyday conveniences are just around the corner too. The Orlando Farmers Market is in walking distance from the community, while Publix is a only a five-minute drive away.



While the action of Downtown Orlando will surround you, the luxury of Modera Central will welcome you. Overlooking Lake Eola, Modera Central transforms your place to live into your new playground. From outdoor amenities that include an elevated pool deck, barbecue grills, fire pit lounge, and outdoor seating, to an on-site fitness center and yoga studio, Modera Central offers you a life of leisure at your own design.