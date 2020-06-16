All apartments in Orlando
Modera Central
Modera Central

125 Pine Street · (407) 619-7272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 Pine Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A10 · Avail. now

$1,789

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
yoga
Imagine a life where a lakefront doubles as your front yard, world-class theaters, shops, and restaurants are a simple stroll away, and your everyday life rivals a resort-style one. At Modera Central, you don't just have to imagine it- we invite you to experience it.

This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location. Situated in one of the nation's top art districts, you'll be within a casual stroll to numerous galleries, live music venues and entertainment opportunities. Business on the brain? Downtown Orlando's Central Business District puts you front and center to the area's finest finance, government and commerce. And don't worry, those everyday conveniences are just around the corner too. The Orlando Farmers Market is in walking distance from the community, while Publix is a only a five-minute drive away.

While the action of Downtown Orlando will surround you, the luxury of Modera Central will welcome you. Overlooking Lake Eola, Modera Central transforms your place to live into your new playground. From outdoor amenities that include an elevated pool deck, barbecue grills, fire pit lounge, and outdoor seating, to an on-site fitness center and yoga studio, Modera Central offers you a life of leisure at your own design.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modera Central have any available units?
Modera Central has a unit available for $1,789 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Modera Central have?
Some of Modera Central's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Central currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Central isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Modera Central pet-friendly?
No, Modera Central is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does Modera Central offer parking?
Yes, Modera Central does offer parking.
Does Modera Central have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera Central offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Central have a pool?
Yes, Modera Central has a pool.
Does Modera Central have accessible units?
No, Modera Central does not have accessible units.
Does Modera Central have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Modera Central has units with dishwashers.
