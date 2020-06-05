All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Millenia 700

4150 Eastgate Dr · (833) 728-8722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5110 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 3205 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 5310 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2106 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Unit 2304 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 6305 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Millenia 700.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL. Our apartments feature touches like spacious kitchens with granite countertops and espresso kitchen cabinets, in-home washers and dryers, enormous walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. You’ll also enjoy our relaxing swimming pool, fitness center, media room, recreation room, zen garden, self-serve package lockers, and much more. Select your dream home from our ten floor plans!

Living in Orlando’s Millenia neighborhood means that there’s no shortage of fun close to home and in the big city. Local conveniences await you, including The Mall of Millenia and Millenia Plaza for retail therapy enthusiasts, Cinemark Orlando and XD for the movie buffs, Fun Spot America for thrill-seekers and Earl’s Kitchen + Bar for foodies. What’s more, we’re a short car ride away from Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World! Head into the city and visit SAK Comedy Lab, The Treehouse, City Arts Factory, Ci

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Millenia 700 have any available units?
Millenia 700 has 14 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Millenia 700 have?
Some of Millenia 700's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Millenia 700 currently offering any rent specials?
Millenia 700 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Millenia 700 pet-friendly?
Yes, Millenia 700 is pet friendly.
Does Millenia 700 offer parking?
Yes, Millenia 700 offers parking.
Does Millenia 700 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Millenia 700 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Millenia 700 have a pool?
Yes, Millenia 700 has a pool.
Does Millenia 700 have accessible units?
No, Millenia 700 does not have accessible units.
Does Millenia 700 have units with dishwashers?
No, Millenia 700 does not have units with dishwashers.
