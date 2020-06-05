Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym game room parking pool garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL. Our apartments feature touches like spacious kitchens with granite countertops and espresso kitchen cabinets, in-home washers and dryers, enormous walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. You’ll also enjoy our relaxing swimming pool, fitness center, media room, recreation room, zen garden, self-serve package lockers, and much more. Select your dream home from our ten floor plans!



Living in Orlando’s Millenia neighborhood means that there’s no shortage of fun close to home and in the big city. Local conveniences await you, including The Mall of Millenia and Millenia Plaza for retail therapy enthusiasts, Cinemark Orlando and XD for the movie buffs, Fun Spot America for thrill-seekers and Earl’s Kitchen + Bar for foodies. What’s more, we’re a short car ride away from Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World! Head into the city and visit SAK Comedy Lab, The Treehouse, City Arts Factory, Ci