9806 Caroline Park Dr.

Amenities
Beatiful 4/3 home in East Park of Lake Nona! Available Now! - This one-story home located in the sought after East Park neighborhood offers a great floorplan, upgraded kitchen, plenty of space and a great private backyard. All kitchen appliances included, but the tenant must provide their own washer and dryer.
The community offers a fishing pier, sand volleyball, picnic area, basketball and tennis courts and a lake bordering trail perfect for biking, jogging or just a relaxing afternoon walk.
Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/
(RLNE5703810)