9806 Caroline Park Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking garage tennis court volleyball court

Beatiful 4/3 home in East Park of Lake Nona! Available Now! - This one-story home located in the sought after East Park neighborhood offers a great floorplan, upgraded kitchen, plenty of space and a great private backyard. All kitchen appliances included, but the tenant must provide their own washer and dryer.



The community offers a fishing pier, sand volleyball, picnic area, basketball and tennis courts and a lake bordering trail perfect for biking, jogging or just a relaxing afternoon walk.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



