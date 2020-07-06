All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 9806 Caroline Park Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9806 Caroline Park Dr.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

9806 Caroline Park Dr.

9806 Caroline Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
East Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9806 Caroline Park Drive, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Beatiful 4/3 home in East Park of Lake Nona! Available Now! - This one-story home located in the sought after East Park neighborhood offers a great floorplan, upgraded kitchen, plenty of space and a great private backyard. All kitchen appliances included, but the tenant must provide their own washer and dryer.

The community offers a fishing pier, sand volleyball, picnic area, basketball and tennis courts and a lake bordering trail perfect for biking, jogging or just a relaxing afternoon walk.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

(RLNE5703810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9806 Caroline Park Dr. have any available units?
9806 Caroline Park Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9806 Caroline Park Dr. have?
Some of 9806 Caroline Park Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9806 Caroline Park Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9806 Caroline Park Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9806 Caroline Park Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9806 Caroline Park Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9806 Caroline Park Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9806 Caroline Park Dr. offers parking.
Does 9806 Caroline Park Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9806 Caroline Park Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9806 Caroline Park Dr. have a pool?
No, 9806 Caroline Park Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9806 Caroline Park Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9806 Caroline Park Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9806 Caroline Park Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9806 Caroline Park Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach