9797 Leland Dr.

FREE YMCA membership for the family! Gorgeous 2 story house in sought after Lake Nona community. Available Jan. 14! - This 2 story house boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, family room, living room PLUS den or office space with a door for privacy. Kitchen with all appliances included overlooks the patio. The carpeted master bedroom is downstairs. The large master bathroom has two separate sinks, cabinets, tub, and separate shower. Family room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, entrance, and all wet areas are tiled. Owners will bring washer and dryer soon!



Upstairs enjoy the natural light at the loft and at the 3 additional bedrooms. Bathroom on the second floor has a double sink and plenty of counter space.



HOA application fee is $150 per married couple OR per person as applicable. Owners will credit half of the HOA application fee in first full month of rent.



YMCA is walking distance and the whole family could enjoy free membership.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Pets will be screened through, www.petscreening.com. The link will be sent to you after you apply.



