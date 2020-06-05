All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 9797 Leland Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9797 Leland Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9797 Leland Dr.

9797 Leland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9797 Leland Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FREE YMCA membership for the family! Gorgeous 2 story house in sought after Lake Nona community. Available Jan. 14! - This 2 story house boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, family room, living room PLUS den or office space with a door for privacy. Kitchen with all appliances included overlooks the patio. The carpeted master bedroom is downstairs. The large master bathroom has two separate sinks, cabinets, tub, and separate shower. Family room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, entrance, and all wet areas are tiled. Owners will bring washer and dryer soon!

Upstairs enjoy the natural light at the loft and at the 3 additional bedrooms. Bathroom on the second floor has a double sink and plenty of counter space.

HOA application fee is $150 per married couple OR per person as applicable. Owners will credit half of the HOA application fee in first full month of rent.

YMCA is walking distance and the whole family could enjoy free membership.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Pets will be screened through, www.petscreening.com. The link will be sent to you after you apply.

(RLNE4620272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9797 Leland Dr. have any available units?
9797 Leland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9797 Leland Dr. have?
Some of 9797 Leland Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9797 Leland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9797 Leland Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9797 Leland Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9797 Leland Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9797 Leland Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9797 Leland Dr. does offer parking.
Does 9797 Leland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9797 Leland Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9797 Leland Dr. have a pool?
No, 9797 Leland Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9797 Leland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9797 Leland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9797 Leland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9797 Leland Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach