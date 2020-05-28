All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 9649 Moss Rose Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9649 Moss Rose Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

9649 Moss Rose Way

9649 Moss Rose Way · (407) 890-7867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
East Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9649 Moss Rose Way, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9649 Moss Rose Way · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2719 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 4/2.5 Home with Water View in Lake Nona! - Stunning 4/2.5 home in East Park Neighborhood with scenic waterfront views available for occupancy in May. This Tuscan inspired casa boasts, stainless steel kitchen appliances, beautiful dark wood cabinetry, split level floor plan, neutral paint colors, beautiful landscaping, 2nd-floor loft and more!! Nestled inside Lake Nona, one of Central Florida's most desirable communities this property is a jewel!

Just minutes to Nemours Children's Hospital, UCF Medical Campus and major highways. Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home. It won't last long!

Sorry pets are NOT allowed.
*Tenants must provide their own washer and dryer

According to www.ocpafl.org and subject to change Zoned Schools:

Northlake Park Elementary
Lake Nona Middle
Lake Nona High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2771132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9649 Moss Rose Way have any available units?
9649 Moss Rose Way has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9649 Moss Rose Way have?
Some of 9649 Moss Rose Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9649 Moss Rose Way currently offering any rent specials?
9649 Moss Rose Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9649 Moss Rose Way pet-friendly?
No, 9649 Moss Rose Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9649 Moss Rose Way offer parking?
Yes, 9649 Moss Rose Way does offer parking.
Does 9649 Moss Rose Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9649 Moss Rose Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9649 Moss Rose Way have a pool?
No, 9649 Moss Rose Way does not have a pool.
Does 9649 Moss Rose Way have accessible units?
No, 9649 Moss Rose Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9649 Moss Rose Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9649 Moss Rose Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9649 Moss Rose Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
The Enclave At Lake Underhill
4004 Lake Underhill Rd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity