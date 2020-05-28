9649 Moss Rose Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel carpet

Stunning 4/2.5 Home with Water View in Lake Nona! - Stunning 4/2.5 home in East Park Neighborhood with scenic waterfront views available for occupancy in May. This Tuscan inspired casa boasts, stainless steel kitchen appliances, beautiful dark wood cabinetry, split level floor plan, neutral paint colors, beautiful landscaping, 2nd-floor loft and more!! Nestled inside Lake Nona, one of Central Florida's most desirable communities this property is a jewel!



Just minutes to Nemours Children's Hospital, UCF Medical Campus and major highways. Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home. It won't last long!



Sorry pets are NOT allowed.

*Tenants must provide their own washer and dryer



According to www.ocpafl.org and subject to change Zoned Schools:



Northlake Park Elementary

Lake Nona Middle

Lake Nona High



(RLNE2771132)