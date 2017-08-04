All apartments in Orlando
9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM

9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET

9335 Green Dragon Street · No Longer Available
Location

9335 Green Dragon Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
**Back on the makert**
Prestine house in the heart lake Nona! Move in ready. Will not last long!

Open Floor , high ceiling. Former living room on left main entrance , beautiful kitchen open's up to the living area . 4 bedrooms and 2 full bath with over 1,850 square feet of living space. North Lake Park community offers plentiful outdoor activities, A-rate elementary school, lakes, pier, play ground, dock with gazebo, tennis courts, miles of running trails, walk to restaurants/ bars... (RENT INCLUDES YMCA MEMBERSHIP ,FULL SIZE OLYMPIC POOL AND COMPLETE GARDEN/LAWN SERVICES) -- 10 minutes from MCO Airport, approx. 20 miles from the theme parks and the beaches!.... easy access to interstate: 528,417, Medical City and Va hospital...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET have any available units?
9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET have?
Some of 9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET offers parking.
Does 9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET has a pool.
Does 9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET have accessible units?
No, 9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET has units with dishwashers.
