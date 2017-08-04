9335 GREEN DRAGON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

**Back on the makert**

Prestine house in the heart lake Nona! Move in ready. Will not last long!



Open Floor , high ceiling. Former living room on left main entrance , beautiful kitchen open's up to the living area . 4 bedrooms and 2 full bath with over 1,850 square feet of living space. North Lake Park community offers plentiful outdoor activities, A-rate elementary school, lakes, pier, play ground, dock with gazebo, tennis courts, miles of running trails, walk to restaurants/ bars... (RENT INCLUDES YMCA MEMBERSHIP ,FULL SIZE OLYMPIC POOL AND COMPLETE GARDEN/LAWN SERVICES) -- 10 minutes from MCO Airport, approx. 20 miles from the theme parks and the beaches!.... easy access to interstate: 528,417, Medical City and Va hospital...