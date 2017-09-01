9187 TIVOLI CHASE DRIVE

Amenities

The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a charming, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for making long-lasting memories in the sun. The interior features plush carpeting, stylish tile flooring, an open layout for entertaining, lots of natural lighting throughout for an inviting household, and a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer. Compatible with Alexa and Google Home.