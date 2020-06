Amenities

This beautiful condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a walk in closet. The kitchen opens up to the living space with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. There is a balcony space to enjoy your morning coffee. There is much to love about this property best of all its location and proximity to highways, shopping and A rated schools. The community offers resort like amenities including a pool, fitness gym, and tennis courts.

