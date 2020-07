Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

This well-kept unit features, a large living room with lots of natural light and pond view, separate dining room area, a storage closet, washer and dryer, a spacious master bedroom and tile flooring throughout. Located in the beautiful Central Park Community with lots of amenities! Conveniently located close to 417, MCO, shopping, schools and Lake Nona Medical City. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.STILL AVAILABLE AS OF 5/13