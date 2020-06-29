8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE

Amenities
This BRAND NEW garage apartment is a must see! All utilities included (power, water, basic cable, & internet). Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Stackable washer and dryer located in the hallway. 1 car garage is included. Access to two Community Pools (family & adult only), Sand Volley Ball Court and LP Fit Fitness Center. Beautiful community with walking/jogging/bike trails and pocket parks throughout the neighborhood. Shopping and restaurants at the Lake Nona Town Center. Close to SR-417 and SR-528.