All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:22 AM

8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE

8966 Lower Carrel Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8966 Lower Carrel Cir, Orlando, FL 32827
Orlando International Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This BRAND NEW garage apartment is a must see! All utilities included (power, water, basic cable, & internet). Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Stackable washer and dryer located in the hallway. 1 car garage is included. Access to two Community Pools (family & adult only), Sand Volley Ball Court and LP Fit Fitness Center. Beautiful community with walking/jogging/bike trails and pocket parks throughout the neighborhood. Shopping and restaurants at the Lake Nona Town Center. Close to SR-417 and SR-528.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE have any available units?
8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE have?
Some of 8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach