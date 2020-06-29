8966 LOWER CARREL CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

This BRAND NEW garage apartment is a must see! All utilities included (power, water, basic cable, & internet). Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Stackable washer and dryer located in the hallway. 1 car garage is included. Access to two Community Pools (family & adult only), Sand Volley Ball Court and LP Fit Fitness Center. Beautiful community with walking/jogging/bike trails and pocket parks throughout the neighborhood. Shopping and restaurants at the Lake Nona Town Center. Close to SR-417 and SR-528.