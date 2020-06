Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access tennis court

This is a spacious and stunning townhouse located at Laurent park. Close to medical city, VA hospital, children's hospital and national tennis campus. Easy access to 417. in this community, you will find large conservation area, green park, and very friendly bicycle way. this unit has separate entrance, and the rent includes internet and cable TV. You will need good credit and good income to be approved.

The owner will handle the interview process. call 407-583-9980 today for showing .