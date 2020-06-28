All apartments in Orlando
8896 REYMONT STREET
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:19 AM

8896 REYMONT STREET

8896 Reymont Street · No Longer Available
Location

8896 Reymont Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
media room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Now is your chance to call Laureate Park home, and move into one of the most sought after lifestyle communities in Central Florida. Your new home is the exclusive, and rarely available, Queensbury model built by David Weekley. What do I love about this home? First off it is situated on a lovely corner homesite complete with a fenced-in yard and large front porch. Just off the living room is an oversized lanai with summer kitchen and vented chefs hood, perfect for summer nights and game day with friends and family. Inside the home, you have over 2500 sqft of living space that is open and spacious with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, dining room, gourmet kitchen, media room, and home office. Do you need a 4th bedroom? No problem. The office has a closet and french doors providing you privacy and is now an additional bedroom. The master retreat is well-appointed with a luxurious bathroom and custom-built closet providing additional storage. A brand new washer & dryer are being installed this week and this home is ready for immediate occupancy. Schedule your tour today and welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8896 REYMONT STREET have any available units?
8896 REYMONT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8896 REYMONT STREET have?
Some of 8896 REYMONT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8896 REYMONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8896 REYMONT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8896 REYMONT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8896 REYMONT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8896 REYMONT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8896 REYMONT STREET offers parking.
Does 8896 REYMONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8896 REYMONT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8896 REYMONT STREET have a pool?
No, 8896 REYMONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8896 REYMONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 8896 REYMONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8896 REYMONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8896 REYMONT STREET has units with dishwashers.
