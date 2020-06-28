8896 REYMONT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Now is your chance to call Laureate Park home, and move into one of the most sought after lifestyle communities in Central Florida. Your new home is the exclusive, and rarely available, Queensbury model built by David Weekley. What do I love about this home? First off it is situated on a lovely corner homesite complete with a fenced-in yard and large front porch. Just off the living room is an oversized lanai with summer kitchen and vented chefs hood, perfect for summer nights and game day with friends and family. Inside the home, you have over 2500 sqft of living space that is open and spacious with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, dining room, gourmet kitchen, media room, and home office. Do you need a 4th bedroom? No problem. The office has a closet and french doors providing you privacy and is now an additional bedroom. The master retreat is well-appointed with a luxurious bathroom and custom-built closet providing additional storage. A brand new washer & dryer are being installed this week and this home is ready for immediate occupancy. Schedule your tour today and welcome home.