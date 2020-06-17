Amenities

8888 Reymont Street Available 05/11/20 Beautiful Laureate Park 3/2 Home with Rear 1/1 Studio Apartment - This is a charming and well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the Laureate Park community of Lake Nona. The property features a rear 1 bedroom, 1 bath garage apartment and rear 3 car garage. Rental Rate includes both the main house and garage apartment. Subleasing of garage apartment is NOT allowed.



You are greeted by an open front porch-perfect for enjoying cool late afternoons. Upon entering you will find high ceilings, wood flooring and neutral paint colors throughout.



The open floor-plan features the Kitchen open to Dining area and Family Room. The Formal Living Room was updated, perfect for hosting and entertaining friends with a wine cooler, mini fridge and bar sink with additional cabinets. First floor includes a private office updated with built-in wall shelves, perfect for someone who works from home, washer and Dryer (not warranted) closet in first floor as well as the Master Suite. Master suite bathroom features Dual Sinks, Glass Enclosed Shower with Separate Soaking Tub and Walk-in Closet. Neutral carpets in all bedrooms and second floor. Second and third bedroom as located upstairs with a spacious loft that lends you to the front balcony.



Lawn service is included in the rental rate. This HOA offers basic cable and internet if tenant uses their provider.



Proof of Renters Insurance Policy is required to rent this property. Laureate Park requires an HOA Tenant approval fee of $200, which tenant is responsible for once they are approved with Fusilier Management Group.



Call today for appointment to view: (407) 797-4165 or email Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com. Please you are interested in only renting the main 3 bedroom /2.5 bath home you main inquire as well.



