Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

8888 Reymont Street

8888 Reymont Street · (407) 797-4165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8888 Reymont Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8888 Reymont Street · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
8888 Reymont Street Available 05/11/20 Beautiful Laureate Park 3/2 Home with Rear 1/1 Studio Apartment - This is a charming and well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the Laureate Park community of Lake Nona. The property features a rear 1 bedroom, 1 bath garage apartment and rear 3 car garage. Rental Rate includes both the main house and garage apartment. Subleasing of garage apartment is NOT allowed.

You are greeted by an open front porch-perfect for enjoying cool late afternoons. Upon entering you will find high ceilings, wood flooring and neutral paint colors throughout.

The open floor-plan features the Kitchen open to Dining area and Family Room. The Formal Living Room was updated, perfect for hosting and entertaining friends with a wine cooler, mini fridge and bar sink with additional cabinets. First floor includes a private office updated with built-in wall shelves, perfect for someone who works from home, washer and Dryer (not warranted) closet in first floor as well as the Master Suite. Master suite bathroom features Dual Sinks, Glass Enclosed Shower with Separate Soaking Tub and Walk-in Closet. Neutral carpets in all bedrooms and second floor. Second and third bedroom as located upstairs with a spacious loft that lends you to the front balcony.

Lawn service is included in the rental rate. This HOA offers basic cable and internet if tenant uses their provider.

Proof of Renters Insurance Policy is required to rent this property. Laureate Park requires an HOA Tenant approval fee of $200, which tenant is responsible for once they are approved with Fusilier Management Group.

Call today for appointment to view: (407) 797-4165 or email Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com. Please you are interested in only renting the main 3 bedroom /2.5 bath home you main inquire as well.

(RLNE5619896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8888 Reymont Street have any available units?
8888 Reymont Street has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8888 Reymont Street have?
Some of 8888 Reymont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8888 Reymont Street currently offering any rent specials?
8888 Reymont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8888 Reymont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8888 Reymont Street is pet friendly.
Does 8888 Reymont Street offer parking?
Yes, 8888 Reymont Street does offer parking.
Does 8888 Reymont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8888 Reymont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8888 Reymont Street have a pool?
Yes, 8888 Reymont Street has a pool.
Does 8888 Reymont Street have accessible units?
No, 8888 Reymont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8888 Reymont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8888 Reymont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
