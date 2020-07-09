882 Prim Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/41e4da901c ----

SM-

Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.



Additional Fees Apply:

Application Fee $65 per adult

Pet Fee Per Pet $250

Administration Fee $195

(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.