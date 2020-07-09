882 Prim Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/41e4da901c ----
SM-
Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.
Additional Fees Apply:
Application Fee $65 per adult
Pet Fee Per Pet $250
Administration Fee $195
(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)
Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.