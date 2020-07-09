All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

882 Prim Dr

882 Prim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

882 Prim Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
Coytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/41e4da901c ----
SM-
Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.

Additional Fees Apply:
Application Fee $65 per adult
Pet Fee Per Pet $250
Administration Fee $195
(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)
Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 882 Prim Dr have any available units?
882 Prim Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 882 Prim Dr have?
Some of 882 Prim Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 882 Prim Dr currently offering any rent specials?
882 Prim Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 882 Prim Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 882 Prim Dr is pet friendly.
Does 882 Prim Dr offer parking?
No, 882 Prim Dr does not offer parking.
Does 882 Prim Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 882 Prim Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 882 Prim Dr have a pool?
No, 882 Prim Dr does not have a pool.
Does 882 Prim Dr have accessible units?
No, 882 Prim Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 882 Prim Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 882 Prim Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

