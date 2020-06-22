All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205

8775 Sartori Street · (407) 476-0476 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Vista East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8775 Sartori Street, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
pool
dogs allowed
8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 Available 08/07/20 Horizon's at Vista Lakes Condo - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom w/ Screened Balcony - Gated Community - Great Vista Lakes condo available for rent. This 2nd floor unit offers a very functional 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom layout with a split bedroom floor plan. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and across the home you’ll find two additional bedrooms and a large bathroom with a jack and jill set up. Outside features a screened balcony. Horizons at Vista Lakes is a gated community and offers a resort style pool.

Centrally located, this condo offers convenient access to Orlando International Airport, the Lake Nona area, SR 417 (Greenway), SR 528 (Beachline), Waterford Lakes, Downtown Orlando and lots of shopping and dinning opportunities.

Proof of Renters Insurance Policy is required to rent this property. Additional HOA application and fee is required for final approval. The Horizons at Vista Lakes HOA requires a 650 or higher credit score for all applicants.

This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.

Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.

View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2898377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 have any available units?
8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 have?
Some of 8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 currently offering any rent specials?
8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 is pet friendly.
Does 8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 offer parking?
No, 8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 does not offer parking.
Does 8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 have a pool?
Yes, 8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 has a pool.
Does 8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 have accessible units?
No, 8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity