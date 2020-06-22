Amenities

8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 Available 08/07/20 Horizon's at Vista Lakes Condo - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom w/ Screened Balcony - Gated Community - Great Vista Lakes condo available for rent. This 2nd floor unit offers a very functional 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom layout with a split bedroom floor plan. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and across the home you’ll find two additional bedrooms and a large bathroom with a jack and jill set up. Outside features a screened balcony. Horizons at Vista Lakes is a gated community and offers a resort style pool.



Centrally located, this condo offers convenient access to Orlando International Airport, the Lake Nona area, SR 417 (Greenway), SR 528 (Beachline), Waterford Lakes, Downtown Orlando and lots of shopping and dinning opportunities.



Proof of Renters Insurance Policy is required to rent this property. Additional HOA application and fee is required for final approval. The Horizons at Vista Lakes HOA requires a 650 or higher credit score for all applicants.



