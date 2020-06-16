Amenities

LAUREATE PARK-8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Orlando FL 32827 - Beautiful Single Family home in Laureate Park !! This 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home is vacant. Diagonally laid tile, crown moldings, granite counters, stainless appliances, brick paver back porch and courtyard. Formal dining room and office downstairs. The master bedroom is on the 1st floor and has two large walk in closets, big master bath. 3 bedrooms upstairs are extra large and spacious. Kitchen is gorgeous and features 42" designer cabinets, huge island, and high end appliances. Attached 2 car garage has finished floor. An In Law's Apartment 1 Bed 1 Bath 1 Car Garage Kitchen has Granite Counter top and Full Size Appliances.Laureate Park is a community conveniently located near Lake Nona Medical Center, International Airport and city of Orlando. The village Center includes an Aquatic Center with two pools, volley ball court, fitness facility, lakeside restaurant and cafe. Call today!! RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.



