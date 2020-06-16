All apartments in Orlando
8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.
8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.

8706 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard · (407) 380-2800 ext. 153
Location

8706 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. · Avail. now

$3,875

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3256 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
LAUREATE PARK-8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Orlando FL 32827 - Beautiful Single Family home in Laureate Park !! This 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home is vacant. Diagonally laid tile, crown moldings, granite counters, stainless appliances, brick paver back porch and courtyard. Formal dining room and office downstairs. The master bedroom is on the 1st floor and has two large walk in closets, big master bath. 3 bedrooms upstairs are extra large and spacious. Kitchen is gorgeous and features 42" designer cabinets, huge island, and high end appliances. Attached 2 car garage has finished floor. An In Law's Apartment 1 Bed 1 Bath 1 Car Garage Kitchen has Granite Counter top and Full Size Appliances.Laureate Park is a community conveniently located near Lake Nona Medical Center, International Airport and city of Orlando. The village Center includes an Aquatic Center with two pools, volley ball court, fitness facility, lakeside restaurant and cafe. Call today!! RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.

(RLNE2899008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. have any available units?
8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. has a unit available for $3,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. have?
Some of 8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. has a pool.
Does 8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
