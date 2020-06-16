All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:21 PM

8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD

8650 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard · (978) 807-3735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8650 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2274 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
MUST SEE!! Walking distance to Nemours, The VA, Chroma and Bosphorus!!! Why pay 2600 for a townhouse when you can Lease this Spectacular 2 Story David Weekly Home on Tavistock lakes BLVD very close to Canvas, the Gym at Laureate park, and the Pools! Home is very well equipped and has many many upgrades. Master Bedroom is downstairs and separated for that Privacy factor. Gorgeous gourmet Kitchen with Island and plenty of light. Separate Den or perhaps office/extra bedroom. 2 Large Bedrooms upstairs and an extra Loft space with Balcony views of the water, Pools, and Beach Volleyball courts. This home also has a 3 car garage for that extra sports car or perhaps Golf Cart/small boat. Showings begin today (virtual showings) this home wont last long...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD have any available units?
8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity