8650 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage volleyball court

MUST SEE!! Walking distance to Nemours, The VA, Chroma and Bosphorus!!! Why pay 2600 for a townhouse when you can Lease this Spectacular 2 Story David Weekly Home on Tavistock lakes BLVD very close to Canvas, the Gym at Laureate park, and the Pools! Home is very well equipped and has many many upgrades. Master Bedroom is downstairs and separated for that Privacy factor. Gorgeous gourmet Kitchen with Island and plenty of light. Separate Den or perhaps office/extra bedroom. 2 Large Bedrooms upstairs and an extra Loft space with Balcony views of the water, Pools, and Beach Volleyball courts. This home also has a 3 car garage for that extra sports car or perhaps Golf Cart/small boat. Showings begin today (virtual showings) this home wont last long...