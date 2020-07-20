All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 4 2019 at 10:04 AM

865 Lenmore Court

865 Lenmore Court · No Longer Available
Location

865 Lenmore Court, Orlando, FL 32812
Dover Shores East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Dover Shores Home with a split floor plan! This lovely home boasts extra high ceilings and is located in a quiet cul de sac in the much sought after Dover Shores neighborhood. Brand new roof just completed This property has been babied and appreciated. Nice spacious kitchen with a formal dining room on one end and a casual dining area off the other end. The Spacious Great Room has a stone fireplace and a large sliding door that opens out to the screened in/ tiled porch. Additional natural light provided by a skylight above. Large Master Suite with giant master bathroom. The bonus den could easily be a fourth bedroom if needed or use it as a nice sitting room or office. Nice two car garage and long carport. This Desirable home is Turn-Key and Move in Ready.

Listing Courtesy Of OLDE TOWN BROKERS INC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 Lenmore Court have any available units?
865 Lenmore Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 865 Lenmore Court have?
Some of 865 Lenmore Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 Lenmore Court currently offering any rent specials?
865 Lenmore Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 Lenmore Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 865 Lenmore Court is pet friendly.
Does 865 Lenmore Court offer parking?
Yes, 865 Lenmore Court offers parking.
Does 865 Lenmore Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 865 Lenmore Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 Lenmore Court have a pool?
No, 865 Lenmore Court does not have a pool.
Does 865 Lenmore Court have accessible units?
No, 865 Lenmore Court does not have accessible units.
Does 865 Lenmore Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 865 Lenmore Court does not have units with dishwashers.
