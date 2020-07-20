865 Lenmore Court, Orlando, FL 32812 Dover Shores East
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Dover Shores Home with a split floor plan! This lovely home boasts extra high ceilings and is located in a quiet cul de sac in the much sought after Dover Shores neighborhood. Brand new roof just completed This property has been babied and appreciated. Nice spacious kitchen with a formal dining room on one end and a casual dining area off the other end. The Spacious Great Room has a stone fireplace and a large sliding door that opens out to the screened in/ tiled porch. Additional natural light provided by a skylight above. Large Master Suite with giant master bathroom. The bonus den could easily be a fourth bedroom if needed or use it as a nice sitting room or office. Nice two car garage and long carport. This Desirable home is Turn-Key and Move in Ready.
Listing Courtesy Of OLDE TOWN BROKERS INC
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
