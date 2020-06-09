Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
8641 BRADLEYS LANDING STREET
8641 Bradleys Landing Street
No Longer Available
Location
8641 Bradleys Landing Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath SFH located in Water's Edge 2C garage, 2081 sq ft Lawn Care Included with the rent and a family YMCA membership.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8641 BRADLEYS LANDING STREET have any available units?
8641 BRADLEYS LANDING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8641 BRADLEYS LANDING STREET have?
Some of 8641 BRADLEYS LANDING STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 8641 BRADLEYS LANDING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8641 BRADLEYS LANDING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8641 BRADLEYS LANDING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8641 BRADLEYS LANDING STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 8641 BRADLEYS LANDING STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8641 BRADLEYS LANDING STREET offers parking.
Does 8641 BRADLEYS LANDING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8641 BRADLEYS LANDING STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8641 BRADLEYS LANDING STREET have a pool?
No, 8641 BRADLEYS LANDING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8641 BRADLEYS LANDING STREET have accessible units?
No, 8641 BRADLEYS LANDING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8641 BRADLEYS LANDING STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8641 BRADLEYS LANDING STREET has units with dishwashers.
