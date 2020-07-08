All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:14 AM

8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD

8631 Laureate Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8631 Laureate Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Immaculate and well-maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the desirable community of Laureate Park located at the heart of Lake Nona's Medical City. This property boasts a modern traditional architectural style with open floor plan, ceramic tile, wood flooring and carpet flooring. The master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet, master bathroom with his/hers vanities, and walk-in shower with built-in sitting area. This property also features three additional bedrooms, two full size bathrooms, separate laundry area with washer/dryer included, security system, and a 3-car garage with auto-opener. Included in the rent basic cable television, and high speed internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD have any available units?
8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach