8631 LAUREATE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Immaculate and well-maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the desirable community of Laureate Park located at the heart of Lake Nona's Medical City. This property boasts a modern traditional architectural style with open floor plan, ceramic tile, wood flooring and carpet flooring. The master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet, master bathroom with his/hers vanities, and walk-in shower with built-in sitting area. This property also features three additional bedrooms, two full size bathrooms, separate laundry area with washer/dryer included, security system, and a 3-car garage with auto-opener. Included in the rent basic cable television, and high speed internet.