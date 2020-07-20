Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

8630 Buccilli Dr #309 Available 07/31/19 3 Bedroom 2 Bath on 3rd Floor in Horizons at Vista Lakes (Gated) - Super Clean! Fantastic location near Lake Nona and minutes from Orlando International Airport.This 3 bed, 2 bath (3rd floor) condo is in the gated Horizons community at Vista Lakes, located off Lee Vista Blvd. Close to local schools, plenty of shopping nearby and dining, S. Econolockhatchee Road, S. Goldenrod, S. Chickasaw, Narcoosee Road the 417 (Greenway).



Property features freshly painted neutral color throughout, Ceramic Tile flooring in the main areas, kitchen and baths and New wide plank laminate wood flooring in ALL the bedrooms.



Also featured is a split floor plan, high ceilings throughout, separate laundry room with washer/dryer, nicely equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steal appliances, living/dining room combo, master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet and private bath, two other bedrooms-one with another walk-in closet, upgraded light fixtures, ceiling fans, and screen patio/balcony off the living room. Brand New A/C system was just installed in June 2019!



The community of Horizons at Lee Vista features a gated entrance and community pool.

No Pets Please. Renter's insurance is required to rent this property.



This property is being offered exclusively by Lisiana Dutka, REALTOR & Property Manager with Fusilier Management Group.



HOA requires that applicants have a 650 credit score or higher, no criminal or sex offender record, and no evictions on file.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3455326)