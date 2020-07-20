All apartments in Orlando
Location

8630 Buccilli Dr, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
8630 Buccilli Dr #309 Available 07/31/19 3 Bedroom 2 Bath on 3rd Floor in Horizons at Vista Lakes (Gated) - Super Clean! Fantastic location near Lake Nona and minutes from Orlando International Airport.This 3 bed, 2 bath (3rd floor) condo is in the gated Horizons community at Vista Lakes, located off Lee Vista Blvd. Close to local schools, plenty of shopping nearby and dining, S. Econolockhatchee Road, S. Goldenrod, S. Chickasaw, Narcoosee Road the 417 (Greenway).

Property features freshly painted neutral color throughout, Ceramic Tile flooring in the main areas, kitchen and baths and New wide plank laminate wood flooring in ALL the bedrooms.

Also featured is a split floor plan, high ceilings throughout, separate laundry room with washer/dryer, nicely equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steal appliances, living/dining room combo, master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet and private bath, two other bedrooms-one with another walk-in closet, upgraded light fixtures, ceiling fans, and screen patio/balcony off the living room. Brand New A/C system was just installed in June 2019!

The community of Horizons at Lee Vista features a gated entrance and community pool.
No Pets Please. Renter's insurance is required to rent this property.

This property is being offered exclusively by Lisiana Dutka, REALTOR & Property Manager with Fusilier Management Group.

HOA requires that applicants have a 650 credit score or higher, no criminal or sex offender record, and no evictions on file.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3455326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8630 Buccilli Dr #309 have any available units?
8630 Buccilli Dr #309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8630 Buccilli Dr #309 have?
Some of 8630 Buccilli Dr #309's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8630 Buccilli Dr #309 currently offering any rent specials?
8630 Buccilli Dr #309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8630 Buccilli Dr #309 pet-friendly?
No, 8630 Buccilli Dr #309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8630 Buccilli Dr #309 offer parking?
No, 8630 Buccilli Dr #309 does not offer parking.
Does 8630 Buccilli Dr #309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8630 Buccilli Dr #309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8630 Buccilli Dr #309 have a pool?
Yes, 8630 Buccilli Dr #309 has a pool.
Does 8630 Buccilli Dr #309 have accessible units?
No, 8630 Buccilli Dr #309 does not have accessible units.
Does 8630 Buccilli Dr #309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8630 Buccilli Dr #309 does not have units with dishwashers.
