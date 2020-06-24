All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.

8584 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8584 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
yoga
8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. Available 04/01/20 Beautiful 4/3.5 w/ 2 Car Garage in Laureate Park/Lake Nona - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with a 2 car garage located in Laureate Park / Lake Nona. This gorgeous home is perfectly located across the street from the Aquatic Center, Fitness Center and Neighborhood Restaurants in the highly desirable community of LAUREATE PARK, a master planned community within the Medical City. This energy efficient home has a good size fenced in backyard, stunning kitchen with granite counters, GE stainless appliances, 42 cabinets, study/den/office, large family room and dining area, covered lanai and covered front porch. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs near a spacious loft too. Garage apartment is located above detached garage and is currently occupied. Main house will only have access to the two car garage. Apartment tenant has one designated parking spot inside the 3 car garage. The garage apartment does not have any windows facing the house/backyard and therefore provides for more privacy for the main house. This fantastic location in Laureate Park is across from the aquatic center, fitness center, restaurants, and is a very short walk to the community garden, play grounds, parks, lakes, dog park. Only 3 minute stroll to Crescent Park where activities happen monthly (i.e., screen on the green, yoga, food trucks, etc.) and newer Elementary school just blocks away. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Laureate Park Master Association requires additional $200 fee to receive access to community amenities. Apply online at www.CFRMgmt.com. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2804279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. have any available units?
8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. have?
Some of 8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. offers parking.
Does 8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. has a pool.
Does 8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
