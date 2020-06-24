Amenities

8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. Available 04/01/20 Beautiful 4/3.5 w/ 2 Car Garage in Laureate Park/Lake Nona - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with a 2 car garage located in Laureate Park / Lake Nona. This gorgeous home is perfectly located across the street from the Aquatic Center, Fitness Center and Neighborhood Restaurants in the highly desirable community of LAUREATE PARK, a master planned community within the Medical City. This energy efficient home has a good size fenced in backyard, stunning kitchen with granite counters, GE stainless appliances, 42 cabinets, study/den/office, large family room and dining area, covered lanai and covered front porch. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs near a spacious loft too. Garage apartment is located above detached garage and is currently occupied. Main house will only have access to the two car garage. Apartment tenant has one designated parking spot inside the 3 car garage. The garage apartment does not have any windows facing the house/backyard and therefore provides for more privacy for the main house. This fantastic location in Laureate Park is across from the aquatic center, fitness center, restaurants, and is a very short walk to the community garden, play grounds, parks, lakes, dog park. Only 3 minute stroll to Crescent Park where activities happen monthly (i.e., screen on the green, yoga, food trucks, etc.) and newer Elementary school just blocks away. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Laureate Park Master Association requires additional $200 fee to receive access to community amenities. Apply online at www.CFRMgmt.com. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2804279)