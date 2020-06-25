8521 VEDDER LANE

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME , WONDERFUL HOME!!! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHROOM...A COMMUNITY OF EXCEPTIONAL TOWNS AND SINGLE FAMILY HOMES WITH FULLY APPOINTED AMENITIES IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE NONA CORRIDOR.Randal Park is a master-planned community where the families will find everything they need to live and play. The community incorporates not only an A-rated elementary school but also 8 neighborhood parks, including a 5-acre central park. Adjacent to 300 acres of preserved wilderness and open space, Randal Park features a community center, resort pool, splash park, open-air pavilion, playgrounds, workout facility, miles of biking/hiking trails and boardwalks as well as acres of woodlands.10 mins from Orlando International Airport & Medical City