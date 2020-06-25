All apartments in Orlando
8521 VEDDER LANE

8521 Vedder Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8521 Vedder Lane, Orlando, FL 32832
Randall-Johnson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME , WONDERFUL HOME!!! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHROOM...A COMMUNITY OF EXCEPTIONAL TOWNS AND SINGLE FAMILY HOMES WITH FULLY APPOINTED AMENITIES IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE NONA CORRIDOR.Randal Park is a master-planned community where the families will find everything they need to live and play. The community incorporates not only an A-rated elementary school but also 8 neighborhood parks, including a 5-acre central park. Adjacent to 300 acres of preserved wilderness and open space, Randal Park features a community center, resort pool, splash park, open-air pavilion, playgrounds, workout facility, miles of biking/hiking trails and boardwalks as well as acres of woodlands.10 mins from Orlando International Airport & Medical City

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8521 VEDDER LANE have any available units?
8521 VEDDER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8521 VEDDER LANE have?
Some of 8521 VEDDER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8521 VEDDER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8521 VEDDER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8521 VEDDER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8521 VEDDER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8521 VEDDER LANE offer parking?
No, 8521 VEDDER LANE does not offer parking.
Does 8521 VEDDER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8521 VEDDER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8521 VEDDER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8521 VEDDER LANE has a pool.
Does 8521 VEDDER LANE have accessible units?
No, 8521 VEDDER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8521 VEDDER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8521 VEDDER LANE has units with dishwashers.
