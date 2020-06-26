8520 WATERWILLOW PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

3/2.5, 2 Car Garage, Two Story Town Home, Living Room & Dining Room Combo, Eat in Kitchen, Bonus Room/ Family Room (2nd Floor), Gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Disposal and Dishwasher, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Included, Carpet and Tile Throughout, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks with Separate Tub and Shower, Walk in Closets, Community Pool, Tennis, Basketball, Fitness Center, Soccer Field and YMCA Family Membership, Lawncare Included by HOA, Exterior Pest Control Included, Pets Ok Under 25lbs, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2002/ 1907 Sqft.