8485 Adalina Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool internet access tennis court

This BRAND NEW Pulte Portside model 5 bedroom 5.5 bath house is located on a large Water view Home site with Upgraded Cabinets, Countertops, Flooring and Natural Gas!! A Beautiful private and Gated community with RESORT STYLE AMENITIES include; HEATED POOLS, Basketball, Tennis, Trails, 24 Hr. State-of-the art Fitness Center, Tot Lot and much more! Energy features include, Radiant Barrier Roof Sheathing 15 SEER, Water Heater, LOW-E windows and sliders and more! Convenient to 417, 528 and only 10 minutes to Orlando International Airport. Close to USTA, Medical City, KPMG Center, Lake Nona Shopping and dining, GOLF courses PRIVATE AND PUBLIC! Rent includes, Complete lawn care, exterior maintenance, Fiber Optic Cable, High Speed Internet, access to VillageWalk Clubhouse Amenities.

Note : Photos are from Model House, colors and upgrades may vary.



(RLNE4801219)