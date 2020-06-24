8442 MARTINSON STREET

Amenities

One small dog welcome.LOCATION!! LOCATION!! This very clean 3 BR, 2.5 Bath home located in Laureate Park is less than 2 blocks walk from the outstanding community pool, fitness club and famous Canvas restaurant. Laureate Park in Lake Nona is a family friendly community and very close to public schools, Orlando International airport, beaches, major highways, US tennis association, major restaurants and the newly opened stunning Nona Adventure Park. This two-story home has never been leased out before and is in outstanding condition with a nice covered patio in the back and a shady porch in the front. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs with a bonus area/loft. The master bedroom is large and boasts two closets. The master bathroom comes well-appointed with a double vanity and a large walk in shower. Bedroom 2 & 3 share a bathroom. The property has a split AC system for your comfort. The kitchen is stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. There is another den/office room located on the first floor. Two car attached garage with an oversize parking pad. Rent includes basic cable, internet, community pool, fitness center, lawn care, pest control and Air and heat maintenance.