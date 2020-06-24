All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
8442 MARTINSON STREET
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:04 PM

8442 MARTINSON STREET

8442 Martinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

8442 Martinson Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
One small dog welcome.LOCATION!! LOCATION!! This very clean 3 BR, 2.5 Bath home located in Laureate Park is less than 2 blocks walk from the outstanding community pool, fitness club and famous Canvas restaurant. Laureate Park in Lake Nona is a family friendly community and very close to public schools, Orlando International airport, beaches, major highways, US tennis association, major restaurants and the newly opened stunning Nona Adventure Park. This two-story home has never been leased out before and is in outstanding condition with a nice covered patio in the back and a shady porch in the front. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs with a bonus area/loft. The master bedroom is large and boasts two closets. The master bathroom comes well-appointed with a double vanity and a large walk in shower. Bedroom 2 & 3 share a bathroom. The property has a split AC system for your comfort. The kitchen is stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. There is another den/office room located on the first floor. Two car attached garage with an oversize parking pad. Rent includes basic cable, internet, community pool, fitness center, lawn care, pest control and Air and heat maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8442 MARTINSON STREET have any available units?
8442 MARTINSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8442 MARTINSON STREET have?
Some of 8442 MARTINSON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8442 MARTINSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8442 MARTINSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8442 MARTINSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 8442 MARTINSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 8442 MARTINSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8442 MARTINSON STREET offers parking.
Does 8442 MARTINSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8442 MARTINSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8442 MARTINSON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 8442 MARTINSON STREET has a pool.
Does 8442 MARTINSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 8442 MARTINSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8442 MARTINSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8442 MARTINSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
