All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 826 N Thornton Ave B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
826 N Thornton Ave B
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

826 N Thornton Ave B

826 Thornton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

826 Thornton Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Park Lake- Highland

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unit B Available 01/01/20 Large Lake Highland 1/1 - Mills50 - Property Id: 188595

Large Lake Highland 1/1 at corner of Thornton and Marks St. All of Mills/50 neighborhood on your doorstep! Renovated throughout with original wood floors and high plaster ceilings. LOTS of sash windows to open when the weather is nice - lots of light. It has a living area, dining area, full kitchen, full bath and a large bedroom with decent closet. Central heat and air. Lots of private parking. Laundry onsite. Only 4 units in the building. Available January 1, 2020. NO SMOKE. NO PETS. $800 security deposit. Viewing by appointment only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188595
Property Id 188595

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5390885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 N Thornton Ave B have any available units?
826 N Thornton Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 N Thornton Ave B have?
Some of 826 N Thornton Ave B's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 N Thornton Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
826 N Thornton Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 N Thornton Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 826 N Thornton Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 826 N Thornton Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 826 N Thornton Ave B offers parking.
Does 826 N Thornton Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 N Thornton Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 N Thornton Ave B have a pool?
No, 826 N Thornton Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 826 N Thornton Ave B have accessible units?
No, 826 N Thornton Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 826 N Thornton Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 N Thornton Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach