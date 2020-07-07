826 N Thornton Ave B

Amenities

Large Lake Highland 1/1 at corner of Thornton and Marks St. All of Mills/50 neighborhood on your doorstep! Renovated throughout with original wood floors and high plaster ceilings. LOTS of sash windows to open when the weather is nice - lots of light. It has a living area, dining area, full kitchen, full bath and a large bedroom with decent closet. Central heat and air. Lots of private parking. Laundry onsite. Only 4 units in the building. Available January 1, 2020. NO SMOKE. NO PETS. $800 security deposit. Viewing by appointment only.

