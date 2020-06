Amenities

NOW LEASING! Apply by SEPT 30 th and save up to $800. Urbon SMART Apartment's are setting a new standard for connected luxury lifestyles. We're conveniently located on the border of Baldwin Park & Audubon Park in beautiful Downtown Orlando. Our community is presently under construction and expecting to offer apartment homes for occupancy Fall./Winter 2019



Apartment Features:

Smoke-Free Apartment

Carefully Designed Floor Plan

SMART Apartment Entry Lock

SMART Control Thermostat

Voice Activated Lighting

Wireless Entry Alarm

USB Outlets

Light Faux Wood Flooring

Italian Cabinetry

Quartz Counter Tops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Refrigerator with Water /Ice Door Dispenser

Kitchen Island*

Kitchen Pantry*

Brushed Nickel Hardware

Washer/Dryer

Powder Room*

Back-Lit Bathroom Mirror

Linen Closet*

Abundant Closet Space

Upgraded Lighting Package

Built-In Desk*

Patio/Balcony*

Garage & Covered Parking*



Community Features:

Studio, 1, 2, 3 BDRM & Townhome Floor Plans

Non-Smoking Community

Pet-Friendly Community

Dog Park with Dog Wash

Resort-Style Pool with Cabana Beds

Outdoor Dining Area with Gas Grills

Resident Herb Garden

Expansive Fitness Club

Private Resident Office Rentals

Executive Conference Room

Package Lockers

Valet Living Services

Multiple Coffee Bars

Game Sports Lounge

Bicycle Storage & Repair Center

Cady Way Bicycle Trail Access

Ponds with Water Features

Waterside Gazebo