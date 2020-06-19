8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

-> Model home, never occupied, available as FURNISHED or not.

Welcome home to this stunning, luxury-model townhome located in Laureate Park, right in the heart of Lake Nona's Medical City. Prepare to be impressed with lots of upgraded features in this 2 bed, 2 baths, 2 car garage Townhome.



Entering the home, you are greeted by a large paved courtyard perfect for enjoying the great Orlando weather. On the first floor is a large “hobby” area located just after the garage that can be used as an office or a workshop. On the second floor, you will be dazzled by the open floor plan with plenty of natural light. The large living and dining room combination features 12’ tray ceilings. The kitchen has a central island, top-notch stainless steel appliances and 42” upper cabinets for storage. This home features a master suite complete with garden tub, shower and large walk-in closet with custom built-in wardrobes, a spacious second bedroom and a full bathroom.



Included in your rent is ultra-high speed internet, basic cable, HOA fee, landscape maintenance and access to the community amenities. Laureate Park is a community-oriented, state-of-the-art leader in modern concept living with everything you need nearby. Community amenities include the LP Fit gymnasium, 3 pool aquatic center, AV clubhouse, Canvas Restaurant and market along with miles of biking and nature trails. Quick access to major highways such as 417, 528, only 15 minutes to Orlando International Airport, around the corner from the US Tennis Association national headquarters and Lake Nona Country Club.

Call today to schedule a showing.