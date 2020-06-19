All apartments in Orlando
8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd

8230 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8230 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
-> Model home, never occupied, available as FURNISHED or not.
Welcome home to this stunning, luxury-model townhome located in Laureate Park, right in the heart of Lake Nona's Medical City. Prepare to be impressed with lots of upgraded features in this 2 bed, 2 baths, 2 car garage Townhome.

Entering the home, you are greeted by a large paved courtyard perfect for enjoying the great Orlando weather. On the first floor is a large “hobby” area located just after the garage that can be used as an office or a workshop. On the second floor, you will be dazzled by the open floor plan with plenty of natural light. The large living and dining room combination features 12’ tray ceilings. The kitchen has a central island, top-notch stainless steel appliances and 42” upper cabinets for storage. This home features a master suite complete with garden tub, shower and large walk-in closet with custom built-in wardrobes, a spacious second bedroom and a full bathroom.

Included in your rent is ultra-high speed internet, basic cable, HOA fee, landscape maintenance and access to the community amenities. Laureate Park is a community-oriented, state-of-the-art leader in modern concept living with everything you need nearby. Community amenities include the LP Fit gymnasium, 3 pool aquatic center, AV clubhouse, Canvas Restaurant and market along with miles of biking and nature trails. Quick access to major highways such as 417, 528, only 15 minutes to Orlando International Airport, around the corner from the US Tennis Association national headquarters and Lake Nona Country Club.
Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd have any available units?
8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd have?
Some of 8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd offers parking.
Does 8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd has a pool.
Does 8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8230 Tavistock Lakes Blvd has units with dishwashers.
