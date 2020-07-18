820 Meridale Ave

Amenities

COLONIALTOWN, Mills/50 area MUST SEE home with UPDATES GALORE!!! - COLONIALTOWN, Mills/50 area MUST SEE home with UPDATES GALORE!!! Expect to be impressed by this gem, situated on a corner lot just East of DOWNTOWN ORLANDO, complete with COVERED PORCH along the entire front of property. This home was remodeled just a few years ago and received all the comforts of today. Laminate wood floor upgrade, GRANITE COUNTERS (including breakfast bar) in kitchen with crown molding accented solid wood cabinets maximizing the storage space, double bowl sink with goose neck faucet, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, glass tile back splash, built in pantry, and recessed lighting. CROWN MOLDING throughout, FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS. 2 well appointed bedrooms upstairs, each with private en suite baths. Larger master bedroom offers plenty of space for king size bedroom set and master bath boasts updated vanity with GARDEN TUB/Shower combo. Smaller bedroom 2 is best suited for guest space, study/den, or office space, and offers a freshened up tile surround with tub/shower combo and granite top vanity. 2 car garage on the ground level under living space, with WASHER & DRYER included. LOCATION is just a short walk to Black Bean Deli and Mills/50 area, short distance to Downtown Orlando & Baldwin Park, and provides quick access to I-4 and FL-408. Owner will consider one small pet under 30lbs. Drive by first, then call for appointment. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.



