All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 819 S. Mills Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
819 S. Mills Avenue
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

819 S. Mills Avenue

819 N Mills Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

819 N Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
819 S. Mills Avenue Available 05/20/19 Adorable 2/1 Duplex Downtown w/ a Garage! - This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath is completely tiled and full of light. Both bedrooms are sizable and have ample closet space. The eat-in-kitchen has a door that leads on on to a screened in porch in view of the one car garage. This unit is directly across the street from 903 Mills Market and walking distance from Lake Davis. It is a beautiful unit in a perfect neighborhood!

PROPERTY MANAGER: Veronica Weldon. Use "Contact Us" button. ** Make sure you have read our application guidelines and check with the Property Manager BEFORE you apply ***

To schedule a showing please click here:
https://goo.gl/forms/edmqVpkAWpZVg3Va2

Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

TERMS: 12 month lease

COUNTY: Orange

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE3264899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 S. Mills Avenue have any available units?
819 S. Mills Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 819 S. Mills Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
819 S. Mills Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 S. Mills Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 819 S. Mills Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 819 S. Mills Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 819 S. Mills Avenue offers parking.
Does 819 S. Mills Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 S. Mills Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 S. Mills Avenue have a pool?
No, 819 S. Mills Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 819 S. Mills Avenue have accessible units?
No, 819 S. Mills Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 819 S. Mills Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 S. Mills Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 S. Mills Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 S. Mills Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach