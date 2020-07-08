819 E. Amelia Street

Amenities

Adorable cottage style home with front porch near downtown! Close to Lake Eola, restaurants and more! 3 bed 2 bath with living, dining and updated kitchen. Wood floors. Detached open garage/storage and more! To schedule to see this home please call our automated showing line 24/7 at 407-499-8090. Enter the house number at Option 1 and a text with available times will be sent directly to you. Home available for rent around April 5th. Please do not go to the home without an appointment as it is currently occupied. DOGS NEGOTIABLE