Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:28 PM

819 E. Amelia Street

819 E Amelia Street · No Longer Available
Location

819 E Amelia Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/821bf4b01d ----
Adorable cottage style home with front porch near downtown! Close to Lake Eola, restaurants and more! 3 bed 2 bath with living, dining and updated kitchen. Wood floors. Detached open garage/storage and more! To schedule to see this home please call our automated showing line 24/7 at 407-499-8090. Enter the house number at Option 1 and a text with available times will be sent directly to you. Home available for rent around April 5th. Please do not go to the home without an appointment as it is currently occupied. DOGS NEGOTIABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
