Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY

8159 Nemours Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

8159 Nemours Parkway, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
In the heart of Laureate Park, Lake Nona, Medical City - Orlando Florida. Located on Nemours Parkway near the Nemours Hospital, VA Hospital, UCF College of Medicine, UCF Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences, University of Florida - College of Pharmacy at Lake Nona Campus, University of Florida Research and Academic Center at Lake Nona, GuideWell Innovation CoRE, J & J Human Performance Institute, National SimLEARN Center, United States Tennis Association National Training Center and Florida Headquarters, Drive Shack, and KPMG Global Training Center. The Alarm System, Internet, and Cable TV are included. The Master Suite is downstairs (1st floor master) with shower, garden tub, private toilet, custom towel and clothing cabinet, and large walk-in closet. Half bath on first floor for your convenience and guests. Gorgeous granite countertops and ceramic tile in all bathrooms, laundry room, and kitchen. Relax and entertain on the front and side porches. Loft, laundry, and two bedrooms upstairs. Hybrid hot water heater for low cost and energy savings. The two car garage has a sealed floor and self locking door, garage door opener, with two remotes, with an external keypad for access. The home has stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a built-in microwave and ceramic top range. Deluxe kitchen cabinets - soft close & pull out shelf. A kitchen USB outlet for your electronic devices. Parks, playgrounds, fitness center, and pools are included. Fine lakeside dining and shopping in and around Lake Nona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY have any available units?
8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY have?
Some of 8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
