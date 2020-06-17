8159 NEMOURS PARKWAY

Amenities

In the heart of Laureate Park, Lake Nona, Medical City - Orlando Florida. Located on Nemours Parkway near the Nemours Hospital, VA Hospital, UCF College of Medicine, UCF Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences, University of Florida - College of Pharmacy at Lake Nona Campus, University of Florida Research and Academic Center at Lake Nona, GuideWell Innovation CoRE, J & J Human Performance Institute, National SimLEARN Center, United States Tennis Association National Training Center and Florida Headquarters, Drive Shack, and KPMG Global Training Center. The Alarm System, Internet, and Cable TV are included. The Master Suite is downstairs (1st floor master) with shower, garden tub, private toilet, custom towel and clothing cabinet, and large walk-in closet. Half bath on first floor for your convenience and guests. Gorgeous granite countertops and ceramic tile in all bathrooms, laundry room, and kitchen. Relax and entertain on the front and side porches. Loft, laundry, and two bedrooms upstairs. Hybrid hot water heater for low cost and energy savings. The two car garage has a sealed floor and self locking door, garage door opener, with two remotes, with an external keypad for access. The home has stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a built-in microwave and ceramic top range. Deluxe kitchen cabinets - soft close & pull out shelf. A kitchen USB outlet for your electronic devices. Parks, playgrounds, fitness center, and pools are included. Fine lakeside dining and shopping in and around Lake Nona.