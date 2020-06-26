All apartments in Orlando
8126 PLATTS AVENUE
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:19 AM

8126 PLATTS AVENUE

8126 Platts Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8126 Platts Avenue, Orlando, FL 32832
Randall-Johnson

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 1 August.

Minimum requirements for this property include a credit score of 600 or above, and no prior eviction history. During the application process, we will conduct full credit, eviction, references, and criminal background checks.

In order to be considered for approval, you must first view the property, and meet with one of our agents in person.

GORGEOUS Rare in 1 Story Single Family home IN RANDAL PARK, with FLORIDA ROOM. The kitchen is highlighted with 42"Cabinets, granite countertops plus island, and stainless steel appliances. Interior features include tiled flooring in common areas, and large windows creating a bright, inviting ambiance. The family room opens to the eat-in kitchen. The master suite features a tray ceiling, dual sink vanity, frameless glass-enclosed, tiled shower and garden tub. Upgraded 8' interior doors, energy-saving features throughout the house. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Randal Park is centered around an A rated elementary school. The community is LOADED w/amenities to include 8 parks, 5-acre central park, a dog park, community center, resort pool, splash park, open-air pavilion, playgrounds, fitness center, & biking/hiking trails. Conveniently located near Orlando airport & easy access to 528 & 417 and a short drive to downtown Orlando and Disney/Universal Theme Parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8126 PLATTS AVENUE have any available units?
8126 PLATTS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8126 PLATTS AVENUE have?
Some of 8126 PLATTS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8126 PLATTS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8126 PLATTS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8126 PLATTS AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8126 PLATTS AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 8126 PLATTS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8126 PLATTS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 8126 PLATTS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8126 PLATTS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8126 PLATTS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 8126 PLATTS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 8126 PLATTS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8126 PLATTS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8126 PLATTS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8126 PLATTS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
