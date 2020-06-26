8126 PLATTS AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 1 August.



Minimum requirements for this property include a credit score of 600 or above, and no prior eviction history. During the application process, we will conduct full credit, eviction, references, and criminal background checks.



In order to be considered for approval, you must first view the property, and meet with one of our agents in person.



GORGEOUS Rare in 1 Story Single Family home IN RANDAL PARK, with FLORIDA ROOM. The kitchen is highlighted with 42"Cabinets, granite countertops plus island, and stainless steel appliances. Interior features include tiled flooring in common areas, and large windows creating a bright, inviting ambiance. The family room opens to the eat-in kitchen. The master suite features a tray ceiling, dual sink vanity, frameless glass-enclosed, tiled shower and garden tub. Upgraded 8' interior doors, energy-saving features throughout the house. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Randal Park is centered around an A rated elementary school. The community is LOADED w/amenities to include 8 parks, 5-acre central park, a dog park, community center, resort pool, splash park, open-air pavilion, playgrounds, fitness center, & biking/hiking trails. Conveniently located near Orlando airport & easy access to 528 & 417 and a short drive to downtown Orlando and Disney/Universal Theme Parks.