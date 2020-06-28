8106 LAUREATE BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel pool internet access

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Beautiful one bedroom garage apartment in Laureate Park. This unit has a separate entrance, and includes electric, water, internet, and cable TV. Stainless appliances, granite counters in kitchen and bath, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, full size washer and dryer included. This also provides access to community pools and parks. This is the closest location to the new VA hospital, medical city and all of the advantages Lake Nona offers. Monitored security system included this would be perfect for someone who wants to reside near the Medical City and lives alone.