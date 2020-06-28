All apartments in Orlando
8106 LAUREATE BLVD

8106 Laureate Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8106 Laureate Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful one bedroom garage apartment in Laureate Park. This unit has a separate entrance, and includes electric, water, internet, and cable TV. Stainless appliances, granite counters in kitchen and bath, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, full size washer and dryer included. This also provides access to community pools and parks. This is the closest location to the new VA hospital, medical city and all of the advantages Lake Nona offers. Monitored security system included this would be perfect for someone who wants to reside near the Medical City and lives alone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8106 LAUREATE BLVD have any available units?
8106 LAUREATE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8106 LAUREATE BLVD have?
Some of 8106 LAUREATE BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8106 LAUREATE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
8106 LAUREATE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8106 LAUREATE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 8106 LAUREATE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8106 LAUREATE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 8106 LAUREATE BLVD offers parking.
Does 8106 LAUREATE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8106 LAUREATE BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8106 LAUREATE BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 8106 LAUREATE BLVD has a pool.
Does 8106 LAUREATE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 8106 LAUREATE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 8106 LAUREATE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8106 LAUREATE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
