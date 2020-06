8083 Nemours Pkwy

Amenities

BRAND NEW, NEVER LIVED IN, 2 STORY CERTIFIED ENERGY STAR HOME. Located on a huge corner lot with a professionally designed landscape. Granite counter tops with 4�?? backsplash, under-mount sink, Moen faucets, 42�?? accented raised cabinets, and stainless steel GE, ENERGY STAR appliances. The master suite is on the first floor and additional rooms on the second. The bathrooms also include granite countertops with the same 4�?? backsplash, beautiful wood cabinet vanities with under-mount bathroom sinks. Full-width mirror over vanity with progress lighting wall light above. This house is loaded with upgrades! Bike or walk to the community fitness and Aquatic center. Community features resort style pool, lap pool, and multiple parks for your enjoyment. Close to shopping, dining, expressways and more. Located just minutes from Nemours and VA hospitals. Rent includes lawn care, cable/internet, and access to the community amenities. Must be approved by the HOA prior to move in (HOA app fee $200). Pets are welcome, however, no aggressive breeds will be accepted. Be the first to live in this amazing home, call today to schedule a showing.