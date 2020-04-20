807 South Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GREAT DOWNTOWN LAKE FRONT TOWNHOME FOR RENT - This very spacious lakefront townhome has 3 generous bedrooms, each with their own bath plus an additional half bath downstairs for guests. Living great room features tile floors, wood burning fireplace, glass doors to the screened-in back porch that overlooks the backyard decking and Lake Olive. Generous fully-equipped kitchen with pantry closet and extra cabinets. This property also features newer paint, newer carpet upstairs, recessed lighting throughout, tons of storage and closet space, private fenced-in backyard with awesome views. One car attached garage, upstairs laundry with full washer/dryer and more. Lawn service is included in the rent. This Is a great downtown space!

Available 8/1/19



(RLNE3344844)