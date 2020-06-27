806 E CONCORD STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities sauna

Magnificent historic home in Lake Eola Historic Preservation area. This century old home features the original wood floors, remodeled kitchen, fresh paint, 10' ceilings, inside utility and even has its own basement! Walk to Lake Eola, Graffiti Junktion, Starbucks, Day Building, many downtown venues! One block from the brand new Hillcrest Elementary! Walk to Howard Middle! Applicant must provide one year rental history, verifiable income and 675+ FICO. PLEASE NOTE: THE HOME HAS A LOFT APARTMENT ABOVE THE MAIN HOME. TOTALLY SEPARATE ENTRANCE FROM THE MAIN HOME AND EACH RESIDENCE HAS ITS OWN ELECTRIC METER. THE PROPERTY IS ZONED R-2. Free street parking only.