All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 806 E CONCORD STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
806 E CONCORD STREET N
Last updated April 29 2019 at 9:33 AM

806 E CONCORD STREET N

806 E Concord Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

806 E Concord Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
sauna
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
sauna
Magnificent historic home in Lake Eola Historic Preservation area. This century old home features the original wood floors, remodeled kitchen, fresh paint, 10' ceilings, inside utility and even has its own basement! Walk to Lake Eola, Graffiti Junktion, Starbucks, Day Building, many downtown venues! One block from the brand new Hillcrest Elementary! Walk to Howard Middle! Applicant must provide one year rental history, verifiable income and 675+ FICO. PLEASE NOTE: THE HOME HAS A LOFT APARTMENT ABOVE THE MAIN HOME. TOTALLY SEPARATE ENTRANCE FROM THE MAIN HOME AND EACH RESIDENCE HAS ITS OWN ELECTRIC METER. THE PROPERTY IS ZONED R-2. Free street parking only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 E CONCORD STREET N have any available units?
806 E CONCORD STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 E CONCORD STREET N have?
Some of 806 E CONCORD STREET N's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 E CONCORD STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
806 E CONCORD STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 E CONCORD STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 806 E CONCORD STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 806 E CONCORD STREET N offer parking?
No, 806 E CONCORD STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 806 E CONCORD STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 E CONCORD STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 E CONCORD STREET N have a pool?
No, 806 E CONCORD STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 806 E CONCORD STREET N have accessible units?
No, 806 E CONCORD STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 806 E CONCORD STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 E CONCORD STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach