Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Look no further! Beautiful Move In Ready home with private gate and over sized detached 2 car garage! This 3 bedroom 3 bath with bonus room is located in the heart of Downtown Orlando, walking distance to some of the finest restaurants and entertainment the city has to offer. Original wood floors, huge living spaces, and big bedrooms make this classic home stand out. This is also a rare Orlando home that features a basement! Don't miss it!