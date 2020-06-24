7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel pool fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Location: Sought After Gated Golf course community of Palma Vista with a 24 hour voice and camera surveillance security. No tailgating will happen through these security gates. This home gives you ample parking with a 3 car garage and inside the house is an Open floor plan that gives you plenty of room for entertaining. Come view all the custom features throughout. As you enter into this beautiful dwelling you have your office with French doors to the right and an elegant Living and Dining room with a view of your Family room with Fireplace straight ahead and beyond the sliding glass doors you look out to the screened in pool. The Kitchen overlooks the Family room and has granite counter tops, 42-inch cabinetry, tile backsplash an island, and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs is a split bedroom plan. Master suite with master bathroom on one side of the house and 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the other side. Upstairs is another bedroom with bathroom and the media room plus a large central bonus room. This residence is in a Perfect Metro West Location. It's Convenient to Everything! **BONUS- Pool and Lawn Care ARE Included!