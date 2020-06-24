All apartments in Orlando
7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:28 PM

7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT

7686 St. Stephens Court · No Longer Available
Location

7686 St. Stephens Court, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Location: Sought After Gated Golf course community of Palma Vista with a 24 hour voice and camera surveillance security. No tailgating will happen through these security gates. This home gives you ample parking with a 3 car garage and inside the house is an Open floor plan that gives you plenty of room for entertaining. Come view all the custom features throughout. As you enter into this beautiful dwelling you have your office with French doors to the right and an elegant Living and Dining room with a view of your Family room with Fireplace straight ahead and beyond the sliding glass doors you look out to the screened in pool. The Kitchen overlooks the Family room and has granite counter tops, 42-inch cabinetry, tile backsplash an island, and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs is a split bedroom plan. Master suite with master bathroom on one side of the house and 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the other side. Upstairs is another bedroom with bathroom and the media room plus a large central bonus room. This residence is in a Perfect Metro West Location. It's Convenient to Everything! **BONUS- Pool and Lawn Care ARE Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT have any available units?
7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT have?
Some of 7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT offers parking.
Does 7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT has a pool.
Does 7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT have accessible units?
No, 7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7686 SAINT STEPHENS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
