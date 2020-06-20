7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD

Amenities

Extremely gorgeous and very spacious a lake view Condo, 2 bedrooms 2 baths plus Den located in the premier Dr. Phillips. It's a great location, a few minutes away from shopping malls, the theme parks, the airport, the Convention Center, great restaurants and much much more! Enjoy your open layout with upgrades in kitchen area, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, upgraded fixtures, a view of the lake from your oversized balcony. Safety is a priority in your new home with features such as a gated community, a private one-car garage, and a secure elevator to your home. You can also enjoy the amenities of this luxury community including access to the pool and gym.