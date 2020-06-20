All apartments in Orlando
7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD

7532 Toscana Boulevard · (407) 340-2364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7532 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32819
Florida Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 522 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Extremely gorgeous and very spacious a lake view Condo, 2 bedrooms 2 baths plus Den located in the premier Dr. Phillips. It's a great location, a few minutes away from shopping malls, the theme parks, the airport, the Convention Center, great restaurants and much much more! Enjoy your open layout with upgrades in kitchen area, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, upgraded fixtures, a view of the lake from your oversized balcony. Safety is a priority in your new home with features such as a gated community, a private one-car garage, and a secure elevator to your home. You can also enjoy the amenities of this luxury community including access to the pool and gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD have any available units?
7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7532 TOSCANA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
