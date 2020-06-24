All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:55 PM

741 S MILLS AVENUE

741 S Mills Ave · No Longer Available
Location

741 S Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds! Masterfully located on the quiet brick streets of S. Mills Ave., live minutes away from the heart of the Downtown Central Business district, Thornton Park and Mills Milk district. This two-story Townhome has all the charming elements with a modern twist! Large upgraded kitchen with wood cabinets and stone countertops. The open floor plan has rich hardwood floors, separate dining and living room with half-bath downstairs for guests. Upstairs features three spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom has its own private balcony, walk-in closet, and master bathroom has an oversized bathtub with separate shower and extra closet! Two additional bedrooms feature a conjoined balcony with French doors overlooking Mills Ave. Massive two-car garage allows for plenty of storage and safe-keeping for your car. Schedule a tour today to see this Townhome loaded with desirable features!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 S MILLS AVENUE have any available units?
741 S MILLS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 S MILLS AVENUE have?
Some of 741 S MILLS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 S MILLS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
741 S MILLS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 S MILLS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 741 S MILLS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 741 S MILLS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 741 S MILLS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 741 S MILLS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 741 S MILLS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 S MILLS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 741 S MILLS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 741 S MILLS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 741 S MILLS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 741 S MILLS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 S MILLS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
