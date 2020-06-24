741 S MILLS AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds! Masterfully located on the quiet brick streets of S. Mills Ave., live minutes away from the heart of the Downtown Central Business district, Thornton Park and Mills Milk district. This two-story Townhome has all the charming elements with a modern twist! Large upgraded kitchen with wood cabinets and stone countertops. The open floor plan has rich hardwood floors, separate dining and living room with half-bath downstairs for guests. Upstairs features three spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom has its own private balcony, walk-in closet, and master bathroom has an oversized bathtub with separate shower and extra closet! Two additional bedrooms feature a conjoined balcony with French doors overlooking Mills Ave. Massive two-car garage allows for plenty of storage and safe-keeping for your car. Schedule a tour today to see this Townhome loaded with desirable features!