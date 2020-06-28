737 Springdale Road

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED COLLEGE PARK 5/4.5 EXECUTIVE HOME! - PENDING - FULLY FURNISHED! Two-story, charming Mediterranean home with architectural details throughout. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home will lend you generous space to live, work and play without losing an intimate and cozy atmosphere. Enjoy an immaculate, private yard with little upkeep. From the moment you enter the foyer, you sense the quality of a home built in 1929 with a substantial, seamless addition completed in 2008. Original wood floors, custom casement windows, French doors and a living room with attached sunroom full of natural light welcome you into this gracious home. Upstairs, enjoy the privacy of a dressing room attached to the master suite and a family room within steps of two spacious bedrooms. The fourth bedroom is located downstairs and is perfect for a mother-in-law suite. The fifth bedroom is also downstairs and could be a bedroom or office with extra storage. Two car garage with plenty of storage space. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



